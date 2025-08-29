Do any Marlies have a chance to make Leafs' opening roster?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a unique position. Less than a month away from training camp and as the roster is right now, the decisions seem to be made for them. But could a young player from the Toronto Marlies shine bright enough to force management's hand?

While other teams around the NHL will have a couple spots to fill and have a mix of veteran skaters and young and hungry prospects fighting for that roster spot and to not suffer the heartbreak of a cut before opening night; the Leafs don't. If anything, they have more than the actual skaters they should have. With the re-signing of Nick Robertson earlier this month, the Maple Leafs have 14 forwards and seven defensemen on the NHL roster.

The real battle will be at the bottom of the lineup and instead of players fighting to get a spot, it will be veterans fighting to not lose one. Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, Nick Robertson, and Bobby McMann feel like the logical group of forwards who could have their roster spot in jeopardy and it all depends on how they look at training camp to determine if they are sent down to the AHL or not. Everyone else is fairly safe.

But on the blue line, it's even more cemented. Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Simon Benoit, and Henry Thrun -- there's no room for anyone to really wriggle their way into that group on the back end.

So, it's really only a forward that would technically have a shot at being able to make the opening night roster, barring any injuries. With that in mind, are there any Marlies who we could see performing well enough at the training camp to impress and make the jump?

What Marlies could we see make the Leafs' opening lineup?

Jacob Quillan

There is a world where even just after one decent season with the Marlies, 23-year-old Jacob Quillan does impress the various coaches present at training camp in the right way, by doing the right things, that his name leaps above some veteran talents. Depending on what they're looking for with the positions they need to fill, Quillan could be more of an offensive threat than someone like David Kampf and his ability to play down the middle -- unlike Robertson, McMann, and kind of Jarnkrok -- could be a real benefit for his chances to make the team.

Luke Haymes

Just months after inking an NHL deal as an undrafted college free agent, could Haymes make his way onto the Leafs roster? It's not impossible.

It's largely the unknown with Haymes. He has just 11 total games of professional hockey under his belt but after scoring two goals and six points in his nine regular season games with the Marlies, there is clearly something there.

Since there is some of that mystery when it comes to the 22-year-old center -- we don't really know what he looks like next to bona fide NHL talent -- there is technically a possibility where Haymes makes enough noise for Leafs management to not care too much about losing Bobby McMann or someone of that ilk.

All in all, there aren't a ton of options and the likelihood of a current Marlie truly making the Leafs out of camp on the merit of his performance and not half the team tearing their ACLs, is pretty low. But, there are some players who we could hear coaches sing the praises of during training camp and be those immediate options if they ever need it.