Darren Raddysh’s first comments as a Maple Leaf will excite fans

The Toronto Maple Leafs made the big splash on Friday, trading for and then signing top free agent defenseman Darren Raddysh. But this isn't just getting the big fish, it's getting the big fish that knows your team.

Raddysh, was born in Toronto and grew up as a massive Leafs fan. He has lived and died through all the same moments we have and now he got the opportunity to come home, and he took it.

After becoming a Leaf, Raddysh spoke with the media and had nothing but great things to say, and how excited he was to come back home.

Totally Radd 🔷 pic.twitter.com/bRlPe3MYIM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 19, 2026

"I couldn't be happier to be joining a great team, a great group of players, and I'm excited to be here for eight years and play for the team I grew up watching," Raddysh said.

Raddysh, famously, had a massive breakout season last year for the Tampa Bay Lightning, as he scored 22 goals and 70 points in 73 games for the club in just his third full season in the NHL. He's an extreme example of a late-bloomer, as he turned 30 years old back in February and is now going to be spending the rest of his days in the NHL playing for the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs' Twitter account was even able to post a childhood video of Raddysh, where he must have been just three or four years old, and telling his dad how he's going to be a hockey player before winding up and taking a big slap shot with a mini stick.

It's the stuff that makes your heart melt and make you feel just so good about this acquisition. Hopefully he is able to score many slapshots from the point wearing the Blue and White at Scotiabank Arena instead of in his childhood living room.