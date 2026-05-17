Darnell Nurse to the Maple Leafs may be the wildest trade rumor yet

Toronto Maple Leafs trade rumors are nothing new. If anything, they’re a part of the daily dose of the team’s news cycle.

But every now and then, there’s a rumor that bewilders the mind. The most recent one: Darnell Nurse to the Maple Leafs.

It’s not that Nurse is a bad defender. He’s a fine blueliner. He’d be an upgrade over a couple of guys who played in this year’s defense corps. But what the deal entails in and of itself is just bonkers.

Now, where exactly did this rumor come from?

During a recent appearance on Daily Faceoff, David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period “revealed” that the Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers had talked about swapping Morgan Rielly and Darnell Nurse, with Nic Roy being part of the deal.

The trade didn’t happen, of course. But Pagnotta suggested that the two clubs might revisit the deal this summer. While I get why the Maple Leafs would be looking to move on from Rielly, it makes no sense to bring Nurse into the fold.

For one thing, he actually makes MORE than Rielly. The Leafs’ top blueliner has four more years left on his contract at $7.5 million AAV. That’s $9.25 million for Nurse. If Nurse were a clear upgrade over Rielly, well, go right ahead. But Nurse isn’t exactly an upgrade over the Maple Leafs’ longest-tenured player.

Secondly, if the Oilers were serious about this, they would have to retain salary on Nurse, which they won’t. So, that kills the deal right there.

Plus, Edmonton would have to throw in a sweetener to make the trade work. Depending on what that sweetener would be, the deal might make sense.

But there could be a way for this trade idea to make sense for Toronto.

Oilers could take back one of Maple Leafs problem contracts

One way this trade idea might make sense for the Maple Leafs is if the Oilers were willing to take back one of the Maple Leafs’ problem contracts. That situation would clear up some cap space for the Maple Leafs to offset the increase in Nurse’s cap hit, while adding a bit of flexibility.

The first contract that comes to mind would be Max Domi. Domi’s got two years left at $3.75 million. Bundling Rielly’s $7.5 million and Domi’s $3.75 million would allow the Leafs to shed $11.25 million. Subtract Nurse’s $9.25 million from that, and the Maple Leafs would have about $2 million to play with. That’s a good number for a bottom-six forward.

But there might be another contract the Oilers would be willing to take on that could solve a potential problem for the Maple Leafs: Anthony Stolarz.

Stolarz will be starting a four-year contract with a $3.75 million cap hit. Stolarz’s injury history and inconsistency could make this contract look like an albatross in a hurry. But the Oilers really need a goalie right now, and might be willing to take on Stolarz’s contract.

Bundling Stolarz and Rielly would give the Maple Leafs the same sort of flexibility, while giving Toronto room to roll with Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby next season. Depending on where Artur Akhtyamov goes, Woll could also become expendable at one point or another.

As for the likelihood of a Nurse-for-Rielly trade happening, let’s just say that won’t be happening any time soon. But who knows? All bets are off now that John Chayka is in charge.