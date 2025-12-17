Dakota Joshua is finally becoming the player the Maple Leafs expected

When the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks over the summer, they believed they were adding a high-energy, physical forward who could thrive in a hard, forechecking system. Early on, that vision didn’t materialize. But over the past few weeks, Joshua has begun to look like the player Toronto hoped they were getting, and his emergence has come at a critical time as the Leafs fight to stay in the playoff picture.

A slow start and a reality check

Joshua’s season got off to a rough start. From training camp onward, he struggled to find a consistent role and never looked fully comfortable in the lineup. His physical presence wasn’t showing up, and his offensive contributions were limited. Management took notice, and Joshua eventually found himself scratched against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was a clear message: expectations were higher, and the coaching staff needed more from him.

Joshua got another chance when injuries and inconsistency opened the door. Max Domi’s sloppy play and William Nylander's battling illness created an opening, and Joshua made sure it didn’t go to waste. Since the game against the Washington Capitals, he has looked like a different player. His energy level jumped, his forecheck became noticeable, and he began to play with confidence.

Finding chemistry on the third line

One of the biggest reasons for Joshua’s turnaround has been his fit on the third line alongside Nicolas Roy and Bobby McMann. The trio has quickly become a reliable unit for Craig Berube, providing much-needed depth, scoring and momentum shifts. They play a direct, north-south game that fits Berube’s system perfectly, and their chemistry was evident almost immediately. Fans noticed it, and so did the coaching staff.

Joshua’s strong play has translated to the scoresheet. On Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, he scored the game-winning goal late in the third period, capping off another solid performance. Over his last seven games, Joshua has recorded five points, including four goals. More importantly, he’s impacting games beyond the numbers by finishing checks, winning puck battles, and creating space for his linemates.

Why It matters going forward

If Joshua can sustain this level of play, the Maple Leafs will view his acquisition as one of the few offseason moves that has truly worked in their favour. Toronto needs depth contributors who can play hard minutes, especially as the schedule tightens. Joshua is proving he can be that player, and if this version of him sticks around, he could play a meaningful role in helping the Leafs push back into the playoff race.