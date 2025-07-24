Dakota Joshua honours former Maple Leaf great with jersey number

The newest member of the Maple Leafs is keeping his old jersey number from Vancouver, but it means so much more in Toronto.

Dakota Joshua told the media this week, in his first substantial meeting since being traded to the Maple Leafs from the Canucks, that he will be keeping his No. 81 jersey that he had in Vancouver. The only thing is that that number belonged to former Leaf, Phil Kessel.

The 29-year-old recognized that the No. 81 has such a recent legacy in Toronto, but expressed that he has his own connection to the top-end winger. Joshua, like Kessel, is a testicular cancer survivor. He had to miss Canucks training camp and the start of last season as he was undergoing treatment.

New Leaf Dakota Joshua tells us he'll wear Phil Kessel's old 81 this year, Joshua's number in Vancouver. He knew beforehand Kessel is also a testicular cancer survivor. "I love the mojo there and hoping to play a long time here like he did." — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@sunhornby) July 22, 2025

That is a potential bond, right there.

While defenseman Mac Hollowell also wore No. 81, Joshua will be the first and only player of note on the Maple Leafs, other than Kessel, to don the number.

Joshua should use some of that "mojo" to make a real impact on the ice for the Maple Leafs next season. The 29-year-old winger is slated to be one of the key solidifiers in the team's bottom six forward group.

Add in his cancer journey, and what kind of do-it-all player he is on the ice, he is just an incredibly easy player to root for.

Joshua was originally a Maple Leafs draft pick, in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft before the team let his signing rights expire (technically there was a trade) after four years at the Ohio State University. He moved to the St. Louis Blues organization to start his professional hockey career and he ended up playing under current Leafs coach Craig Berube during his first NHL seasons.

He then signed with the Canucks as an unrestricted free agent and really blossomed into a two-way force in their middle six. Just two years ago, in the 2023-24 season, Joshua scored 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games while averaging over 14 minutes of ice-time.

Joshua might not get the same opportunity in Toronto, but he can bring that firepower to a Leafs team that desperately needs some scoring depth. We all can't wait to see No. 81 in the Blue and White again.