Craig Berube’s update on Anthony Stolarz raises more questions than answers

The Toronto Maple Leafs received a bit of clarity on the status of goaltender Anthony Stolarz, as head coach Craig Berube addressed his injury following recent concerns.

According to TSN’s Mark Masters, Berube indicated that Stolarz is not being ruled out long-term, but the team is still in evaluation mode as they gather more information. The Leafs bench boss noted that imaging is still required before determining the full extent of the issue, leaving Stolarz’s immediate availability uncertain.

Craig Berube not ruling Anthony Stolarz out for the rest of the season yet



"I don’t know right now. Gotta get some imaging done."



Leafs have four games left, including tomorrow at NYI @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 9, 2026

Craig Berube gives Anthony Stolarz injury update

That uncertainty comes at a difficult time for Toronto, as the team continues to push for positioning down the stretch. Stolarz has dealt with multiple injury setbacks this season, and any absence -- even short-term -- puts additional pressure on the Leafs’ goaltending depth.

Anthony Stolarz needed assistance getting off the ice after making a routine save 🤕 pic.twitter.com/zbuLLh5W42 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 8, 2026

The situation became more concerning after Stolarz was forced out of action in a recent game, needing assistance off the ice following an apparent injury. While the exact nature of the issue remains unclear, it was enough to raise questions about how long he could be sidelined.

Berube’s comments suggest the team is not yet ready to make a definitive call. That likely means the Maple Leafs will continue to rely on their current tandem while awaiting further medical results.

For now, the key takeaway is cautious optimism. Stolarz has not been ruled out for the season, but there is also no firm timeline for his return.

As the Leafs continue their push, his status will be one of the most important storylines to watch -- especially if Toronto hopes to stabilize things in net heading into a critical stretch of games.