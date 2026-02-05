Craig Berube provides Leafs injury update ahead of the Olympic break

The Toronto Maple Leafs were dealt some unfortunate injury news as Morgan Rielly was forced to miss their last two contest before the Olympic break with an upper-body injury. The cause of the injury was not confirmed, Craig Berube deemed the injury lingering and did not release a timetable.

Following the Maple Leafs Tuesday night 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, Craig Berube mentioned that the break will be good for players to get some rest, but also give them a chance to be ready to go straight away. "There are a lot of banged-up guys, like there is with all the teams; it will be good for Knies and Morgan, and among other guys." This could imply, and I could predict, that Rielly will be back to full health post-break.

Morgan Rielly's season in a nutshell

Rielly has had an underwhelming season to say the least. He has received criticism for his defensive play and for simply not being the player he once was. Rielly's numbers have proven this. Through 54 games, he has totalled a -17, which will be one of his worst since arriving in the NHL. His offensive production has been solid, but it does not make up for his liability on the defensive side of the puck. Many expected Rielly to have a bounce-back season after a rough season last year, but this hasn't been the case. Rielly has tended to bring down others around him. Brandon Carlo has had a shaky Maple Leafs career due to his partnership with Rielly. During Tuesday night's game, when Carlo was alongside Jake McCabe, he was solid. There are two defenceman that a play a similar style that will complement one another.

The break will certainly be nice for the Maple Leafs to get healthy, especially Morgan Rielly. The Leafs will need Rielly moving forward to be a force on all ends of the ice, as they sit six points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wildcard spot. If Rielly can get healthy and play the way many know he can, the Leafs will be in good shape as this season is nearing an end.