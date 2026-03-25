Craig Berube praises Maple Leafs rookie after breakout performance

The Toronto Maple Leafs played one of their most complete games of the season on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins. One main reason for the great play was because of Easton Cowan, and head coach Craig Berube praised his efforts postgame and talked about what it means to have him in the lineup far more often.

Craig Berube's comments on Easton Cowan

"It’s great. The guys were getting in there and protecting their teammates, which is good. I’ve got to give Easton a lot of credit; that’s a young kid going after a big man, and Dakota Joshua took care of business. It’s really good to see the team stuff like that." Berube said postgame.

Giving a player like Cowan, especially at this point in the season, measures how a player can develop. Gaining confidence late in the season could build momentum, as he will play a crucial role in the middle six heading into next season.

"Playing in London and being around the Hunter brothers, and learning about how to do things right, is a big part of it. He just has a lot of character, that kid. He had a heck of a game, too. He did a lot of good things out there. He understands, the same as the Anaheim game. If we go back to that, he went out and went after one of their guys. That is instilled in him. He has that. It’s great to see." Berube explained.

Potential to become an NHL star

John Tavares added on to this, saying, “Great for him to continue to grow and mature." “He’ll continue to learn how to handle those situations and handle himself. It’s a pretty big night; he was going out there. The way he came in defence of me, it speaks volumes to his passion for the group and the team.”

Easton Cowan has a lot of potential to become a star in the NHL, and Craig Berube explains this. He has a great foundation from the London Knights of the OHL, and I think he has learnt a lot since being in the NHL, and it has shown throughout the season. The young forward has produced nine goals and 13 assists in 56 games. He may be a young winger, but he plays with tenacity and a relentless effort that is needed by any team to be successful.