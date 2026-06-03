Craig Berube is drawing interest from yet another team

As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to search for their new head coach, reports suggest their former bench boss Craig Berube is drawing interest from a second NHL club.

As soon as he was fired by Toronto, many hockey insiders linked him to the Edmonton Oilers. However, now, the Los Angeles Kings are also believed to be expressing interest in him.

Another team joins race for former Maple Leafs coach

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Berube has already had his interview for Edmonton’s opening, but it would not be a surprise if the Kings were next in line.

The Kings are currently searching for a permanent head coach after a disappointing first-round exit, and Berube fits the type of candidate management tends to look at. Los Angeles has a roster built to win right now, but they have lacked the structure and playoff edge needed to get past the top teams in the Western Conference.

Berube's resume speaks for itself. He won the Stanley Cup in 2019, and brings the kind of hard-nosed, structured approach that could elevate the Kings’ roster. He is known for getting his teams to play a heavy, disciplined style that translates well to postseason success, which is exactly what a team like Los Angeles needs after running into early playoff exits.

What makes the Kings an interesting landing spot is the leadership transition the team is going through. General manager Ken Holland will be looking for a strong voice behind the bench who can steady the group while helping push younger players like Quinton Byfield into larger roles. Especially after Anze Kopitar retired, there is more added pressure.

For Berube, the recent interest puts him in a strong position. If he becomes the front runner for both roles, he has his choice between two legitimate Pacific Division contenders. Both featuring elite players in their prime and rosters that are ready to compete for a championship immediately.

Whether he chooses the high-tempo offence in Edmonton or the more structured veteran group in Los Angeles. It is clear Berube will not be on the open market for long. If Pagnotta’s report is any indication, the race to land the veteran bench boss is officially heating up, and the Maple Leafs fans will soon get to see where their former coach lands next.