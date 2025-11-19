Craig Berube highlights John Tavares’ selfless play to set up Leafs’ OT win

The Toronto Maple Leafs mercifully brought their five-game losing streak to an end, as they picked up a 3-2 overtime victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. William Nylander played the role of hero after he scored the winning goal in overtime, after scoring in Toronto's own goal early in the game. But a lot of credit can be given to assistant captain John Tavares.

In overtime, Tavares lured three Blues players as he held the puck along the glass. That allowed Nylander to get onto the ice. As he did, Tavares kicked the puck towards Morgan Reilly, who then passed it to a wide open Nylander to unleash the game-winning shot.

The team celebrated the victory in the locker room. Head coach Craig Berube gave huge praise to Tavares for setting up the game-winning goal and holding his own in a 3-on-1 situation.

John Tavares earns huge praise for effort in Leafs' win over Blues

"That battle at the end of the game, that's what it's all about. That wins hockey games. Three on one," said Berube.

Tavares received a huge ovation from his teammates. In fact, Tavares received the championship belt for the player of the game, though Berube's flattering comments played a huge role in that.

After the game, Berube continued to sing Tavares' praises, saying that that play he made is exactly what he does as a player.

"I mentioned it to the team, because that's what he's all about. And that play there symbolizes John Tavares: 3-on-1, keeps the puck alive. Morgan gets in there quickly and makes a play. And Willy does what he does," said Berube, h/t Sportsnet's Luke Fox.

Not a lot has gone right for the Leafs as of late. First off, there was the aforementioned five-game losing streak. Captain Auston Matthews has been sidelined since Nov. 11 due to a lower body injury after a hit from behind by Boston Bruins defender Nikita Zadorov. There was also parts of the season where players called out the effort on the ice. That included Tavares, who said the team's play was "immature." The defense has been a weak spot for the Leafs this season, as they allowed 3.70 goals per game through 20 games, the second-highest average in hockey.

Tavares has had a productive season thus far, notching 11 goals and 14 assists through 20 games. He even notched his 500th career goal this season.

The Leafs needed their stars to step up to put an end to their losing skid. Nylander may get the credit for the goal, but Tavares is the one who set it up in his effort to bait the Blues.