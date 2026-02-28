Craig Berube finally makes right decision regarding key Maple Leafs forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to make the most out of the rest of their season. That doesn't mean mindlessly pushing for the playoffs, keeping all these veterans around on expiring contracts just to save some dignity after all 82 games have been played and Toronto is now just four points out of a playoff spot instead of nine.

It means giving opportunities to the players who could play sizeable roles on your future rosters, who shouldn't be wading in the pool of non-playoff teams, waiting for the season to be over. Now is the chance to experiment, or at least see what you have.

That's why when the Leafs restarted their season Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and then also played the Florida Panthers the next day, and head coach Craig Berube scratched young winger Easton Cowan in both games, a reasonably large section of the fan base were, in modest terms, puzzled.

Craig Berube correcting error and putting Easton Cowan in Leafs' lineup

Well, as the Leafs are back at home for the first time since the Olympic break, as they host the Ottawa Senators Saturday afternoon, Cowan has been rightfully put back in the lineup and Calle Jarnkrok is going to be the one coming out.

Expect Easton Cowan to return to the Leafs lineup tonight.

Cowan has not been in the Leafs lineup since January 29, almost an entire month ago. And due to how long he's been on the NHL roster, was unable to be sent down during the Olympic break and play with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. It was a messy situation but thankfully, it is now fixed.

#Leafs in morning skate:

Knies-Matthews-Domi

Maccelli-Tavares-Nylander

Cowan-Roy-McMann

Joshua-Laughton-Robertson



Rielly-Carlo

McCabe-Stecher

Benoit-Ekman-Larsson



Woll

Stolarz — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) February 28, 2026

It's not in as large of a role as he has been in earlier this season -- Cowan was once Auston Matthews' winger -- but he should still get some chances to show off offensively next to Nicolas Roy and Bobby McMann. If anything, the 20-year-old will get to show that he deserves to stay in the lineup, especially as the Leafs start selling off pieces.

By this time next week, after the NHL trade deadline on Friday, the Leafs could have parted ways with Matias Maccelli, Nicolas Roy, Scott Laughton, and Nick Robertson -- and that's just from the forwards who are playing Saturday. It won't be all of them, for sure, but it wouldn't be shocking if at least two of those forwards are gone and those roles on the team need to be filled.

Cowan should get some more opportunity with the Leafs' remaining 23 games -- hopefully playing in all 23 of them.

Because after all, if the Leafs want to turn things around in a hurry, Cowan is one player that can help out as a middle-six scorer and they better find out if they can handle that role or not, as soon as possible.