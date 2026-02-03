Craig Berube faces his biggest test as Maple Leafs hit breaking point

Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs are not in a position where they envisioned heading into this season. The Leafs sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and are eight points back of the final wild card spot. Craig Berube will need to change his coaching ways and figure out new ways to win, as their original plan has very clearly not worked.

Players no longer responding to Berube

Berube's message seems to gone in one ear and out the other. Years two to four are known as the hardest time to coach a team, because players hear the same repetitive message and don't feel a reason to listen to them anymore. This is why there are so many coach turnarounds, because teams play worse when they stop listening to their coaches and believe they know the system when they don't. This happens all around the NHL. This occurred with Jim Montgomery and the Boston Bruins recently. A few years after having the best record in NHL history, Montgomery was fired. The Bruins players weren't able to play the way Montgomery wanted, and stopped listening to the coaches, which led to the firing.

Berube needs to be able to find a new way to deliver his message. The way Berube coaches works and it's proven. He's a Stanley Cup Champion with the St. Louis Blues, and led the Maple Leafs to their first divisional title in over two decades. The difference from this year to last is how the players understand his message. Last year, the Leafs got solid goaltending throughout the year, which helped, but there was a much bigger emphasis on the details and how to play the right way. Those mental mistakes show up way more consistently and have cost the Leafs the majority of the season.

The Maple Leafs lineup faults

When looking at the Maple Leafs lineup, they have a ton of skilled goal scorers that may not necessarily fit within Berube's mould. Because of this, Berube will need to change his ways and look for new ways to win. He needs to find ways to work around these players and find them serviceable roles within their lineup. As of right now, players such as Easton Cowan, Max Domi, Matias Maccelli, and Nicholas Robertson are not able to differentiate themselves, which makes it easier for opponents to game plan. If each player can play a role that is different from the others, it could make things a lot harder and help them win games. If they can learn how to play on all sides of the puck, while keeping their offensive touch, the Maple Leafs will see far greater improvements within their lineup, without the need to go out and buy.

Craig Berube will need to get creative moving forward, as they are running out of time to get back in the playoff race. The Leafs schedule post-Olympic break to the trade deadline will prove to be crucial, and it will be time for Craig Berube to show his worth and desire to get the Leafs back into a playoff spot and avoid a disastrous season.