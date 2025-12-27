Craig Berube explains why Easton Cowan is scratched for third consecutive game

Ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Ottawa Senators as the Battle of Ontario is rejuvenated for the first time this season, head coach Craig Berube provided an answer as to why solid rookie Easton Cowan is sitting out for the third consecutive game.

Back from the Christmas break and most recently secured a solid 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins before the festivities, the Leafs are preparing to face a desperate Senators team that wants to take it to the underperforming rivals and really give some distance between the two Ontarian teams in the standings. But, the Leafs will not be icing a lineup that features their 20-year-old rookie winger as he sits up in the press box once again.

At Saturday's morning skate, Berube explained his lineup decision.

Craig Berube, on Easton Cowan: "The conversations with him (have been) we won last game, just be patient. We definitely do not want him sitting out too long. It's not good for his growth. I think he helps us."



“Conversations with him (have been) we won last game, just be patient. We definitely do not want him sitting out too long. That’s not good for his growth. I think he helps us. I think he’s a good player, and he’s only going to get better," Berube said via The Leafs Nation's Arun Srinivasan.

Now, Cowan will not have played for the Leafs since the 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators where the young winger actually registered an assist and made it four goals and 11 points on his season. It's not like he's getting zero chances out there, considering he has played in 26 of the Leafs' 36 games this season, but there seems to be not a whole lot of opportunity for Cowan.

Considering Berube is more apt to rely on his veterans and keep them in the lineup -- and in the top six like how Bobby McMann and Max Domi are on Auston Matthews's wings right now -- Cowan keeps on finding himself as the extra skater just because there are too many bodies on this roster with a similar level of skill.

Toronto is focusing on trying to win hockey games right now and not make this an entirely embarrassing season to have, rather than develop a young player to potentially being a real contributor in a few years.

At least Berube recognizes that Cowan has to play and not being in games isn't good for anyone.