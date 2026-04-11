Craig Berube drops devastating season-ending injury update for 3 Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been dealt a final blow as they wind down their season. Three players have been ruled out for the rest of the season by head coach Craig Berube.

Toronto's bench boss addressed the media before the Maple Leafs face off against the Florida Panthers in a must-lose matchup for both teams as they try to secure the best draft picks as possible (and for the Leafs to not hand their pick over to the Bruins, but that's another story).

Berube made it clear: All three of defenseman Brandon Carlo, forward Dakota Joshua, and goaltender Anthony Stolarz will not return before season's end.

Carlo, Joshua, and Stolarz have suffered season-ending injuries

All three players for the Leafs suffered injuries in Wednesday's loss to the Washington Capitals, and have now been ruled out for the remaining three games of the season.

Brandon Carlo, Dakota Joshua and Anthony Stolarz are all done for the season, per #leafs coach Craig Berube. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 11, 2026

Notably, Berube also mentioned that none of the players are going to require surgery to repair these injuries. But, there is some unfortunate news that Stolarz's ailment could affect his summer -- which is just perfect since next season is the first year of his four-year contract extension.

Stolarz being hurt through the offseason, potentially, could affect any possible trade of a Leafs goaltender this summer. Any team wouldn't want to take the risk on a currently injured player, so Stolarz is out of the question, and if the Leafs part ways with either Joseph Woll or Dennis Hildeby, they would be putting their tandem in question for a very crucial 2026-27 season.

As for Carlo and Joshua, they should return to full health eventually and both could very well be traded (somehow) this summer as the Leafs try to have an overhaul on the roster. It all depends who is going to be put in charge as the Maple Leafs' general manager, of course, but neither player has lived up to their potential since being acquired by Brad Treliving in the last 14 months.

It's the end of the season for three disappointing players who did not have good seasons in Toronto. But, did anyone, really?