Could trading Morgan Rielly be key to saving Maple Leafs' season?

Morgan Rielly, much like the Maple Leafs as a whole, has had an up-and-down start to the season. Offensively, he’s been one of Toronto’s most reliable producers on the back end, posting 3 goals and 14 assists for 17 points in 22 games. At this pace, he’s tracking toward his best offensive season since 2018-19. However, the defensive side of his game has been a different story.

Rielly has looked a step behind at times, making costly reads and showing lapses in coverage that have stood out during the Leafs’ early struggles. With Toronto trying to reshape its blue line and find a more stable defensive identity, it raises a legitimate question: Should the Maple Leafs consider the possibility of moving on from their longest-tenured player?

Reilly’s journey and ongoing search for stability on the blue line

Morgan Rielly has had an interesting career with the Maple Leafs. Drafted 5th overall in 2012, he was expected to become one of the league’s next elite defencemen. The Victoria native has spent his entire career in Toronto and is now the team’s longest-tenured player. Since the arrival of the core four, Rielly has consistently improved, highlighted by his incredible 70-point season in 2018–19, the highest total by a defenceman in franchise history.

He has also been one of the few players willing to take ownership of the team’s playoff failures, something not many others have done. However, since that breakout year, Rielly has struggled to find a steady defence partner. He has rotated through names like Nikita Zaitsev, Ron Hainsey, Matt Hunwick, Cody Ceci, and, most recently, Brandon Carlo. Carlo has been his strongest partner so far, bringing veteran experience and a shutdown presence to the Leafs’ blue line. Unfortunately, despite the promise, the pairing has not performed as well as the team had hoped.

With the Maple Leafs struggling out of the gate and clearly looking for ways to shake up their roster, one major name that could realistically be on the move is Morgan Rielly. Toronto desperately needs more defensive structure, and while Rielly drives play well, he has become a liability in his own end, posting a -13 rating through just 22 games. Since Brandon Carlo went down with an injury on November 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks, Rielly’s defensive issues have become even more noticeable.

The Leafs haven’t had trouble scoring goals this season, but keeping them out has been a major problem, and moving on from Rielly could be a step toward stabilizing their blue line. Throughout his career, Carlo has thrived in shutdown roles, most notably alongside Zdeno Chara in Boston. But in Toronto, playing with Rielly has forced him into a more demanding and less structured role, as Rielly loves to activate offensively. That’s not something Carlo is built to shoulder consistently, and it’s something the Leafs might no longer be able to afford from Rielly. Which is why Reilly could see himself on the way out of Toronto.

What the Leafs could get back and which teams might call

If the Maple Leafs decided to move Morgan Rielly, they would almost certainly target a right-shot, defensively reliable top-four defenceman in return. Toronto’s biggest need is structure, and flipping Rielly would only make sense if it brought back a stabilizing presence who can handle tough matchups and heavy minutes. A player in the mould of St. Louis' Colton Parayko, Minnesota’s Brock Faber (unlikely, but stylistically ideal), or Calgary's Rasmus Andersson would fit what Toronto desperately lacks. The Leafs could also pursue a package that includes a first-round pick and a young NHL-ready defenceman, allowing the team to reshape the blue line while gaining cap flexibility. Any deal involving Rielly would be significant, and Toronto would need either an immediate top-four replacement or enough assets to acquire one.

St. Louis Blues trade fit

If the Maple Leafs explored a deal with the St. Louis Blues, the centrepiece would almost certainly be Colton Parayko. The Blues have quietly entered a retooling phase, and moving Parayko’s long-term contract could be appealing if it brings back a high-end, play-driving defenceman like Morgan Rielly. A potential framework could be Rielly for Parayko straight up, or having Toronto add a mid-round pick. Parayko would instantly become Toronto’s shutdown anchor, something they’ve lacked for years, while Rielly would give the Blues a top-pairing offensive defenceman to drive their transition game. This swap would address needs on both sides and give the Leafs the defensive stability they’ve been missing.

Calgary Flames trade fit

A deal with Calgary would revolve around Rasmus Andersson, who checks every box Toronto is looking for: right shot, tough minutes, strong puck mover, and defensively sound. Calgary, in the middle of a roster transition, has listened to Andersson before and could be tempted by acquiring a dynamic, proven producer like Rielly. The trade would likely require Toronto to add a depth forward to balance Andersson’s age and contract security. In return, the Leafs would land a perfect partner for Carlo or McCabe, while Calgary adds a more offensive, veteran presence to support their young blue line. This would be a hockey trade where both teams swap strengths to fill weaknesses.

Vancouver Canucks trade fit

If the Maple Leafs were to move Morgan Rielly, Vancouver could be a realistic trade partner given their need for a puck-moving defenceman and Toronto’s need for a stabilizing defensive presence. A deal centred around Filip Hronek would make sense for both sides, as Hronek brings the defensive reliability and strong two-way game the Leafs desperately need, while Vancouver adds an elite-transition blueliner in Rielly to strengthen their offensive push. Toronto could also look to expand the trade by adding forward Keifer Sherwood, whose energy, forechecking pressure, and bottom-six versatility would help balance out the Leafs’ forward group. In a larger package, Vancouver could send Hronek, Sherwood to Toronto in exchange for Rielly, a depth forward, and a mid-round pick, giving both teams a chance to reshape their cores while addressing major roster needs.

What it could mean for Toronto

Moving Morgan Rielly would be a bold but potentially necessary step for the Maple Leafs as they seek to shore up their defensive structure and create a more balanced lineup. By targeting a defensively reliable, right-shot top-four defenceman, whether through a trade for someone like Colton Parayko, Rasmus Andersson, or a package involving Vancouver’s prospects, including Keifer Sherwood, the Leafs could gain the stability and depth they’ve lacked this season. Such a move would not only address immediate defensive concerns but also give Toronto more flexibility to build around its core offensively, ensuring that players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares have the support they need to maximize the team’s potential. While it would be a significant shake-up, a well-executed trade could set the Leafs up for both short-term competitiveness and long-term success.