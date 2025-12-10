Could this Maple Leafs forward be traded very soon?

Matias Maccelli has had a slow start so far in his first season in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform. With other NHL teams making players available for trades, could the Leafs put Maccelli's name out there?

He was acquired by the Leafs in a trade with the Utah Mammoth, where Toronto sent a 2027 third-round pick in exchange for the now 25-year-old forward.

In 22 games played so far this season, he has only nine points (four goals, five assists). Maccelli has not been on the ice for the Leafs in a game since Nov. 28, when Toronto were on the road against the Washington Capitals, where he was held pointless.

Maccelli's best stretch of the season, so far, was from Oct. 21 to Nov. 8, where he recorded seven points (four goals, three assists) in eight games played. It looked promising for him, as he was really settling in as a regular in the Leafs' lineup. Since that stretch of putting up numbers, his level of play has gone back down a lot, recording only one point (an assist) in eight games.

His most notable season to date comes from his time on the Arizona Coyotes, where he recorded 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games played in 2023-24, and was the reason why the Leafs took a chance and got him, hoping he would replicate that for them.

If needed, should the Leafs trade him?

Despite Maccelli being on a cold streak for most of the season, trading him might be an overreaction and likely not necessary. Yes, he hasn't lived up to the role of what the Leafs had in mind when they acquired him, but he is only 25-years-old, as mentioned before, and can still make something of himself for the rest of the season.

What could be beneficial is more ice time, which is a very bare bones solution and up to the bench boss, Craig Berube, on whether he thinks Maccelli is ready to return to the lineup. If he does see more ice time, Maccelli could take some reps on the first line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, a place where he has seen only a sliver of time. The other option is to put Maccelli on either the third or fourth line. However, both Nicolas Roy and Scott Laughton are helping to revive the much-needed depth scoring as of late, with their respective wingers already complementing them.

This would bring up the other end of the stick, which would be to trade him. As mentioned before, Toronto sent a 2027 third-round pick to Utah for him, and should they decide to trade Maccelli, they could be looking for draft picks or even a young prospect in exchange.

Overall, the Leafs lineup is a log jam where players like Laughton and Roy are coming to life, and even players like Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok who would want some ice time. It doesn't seem like the time to give up on Maccelli and trade him just yet, as he is still young and possibly needs some ice time and either a goal or an assist to help jumpstart his productivity again.