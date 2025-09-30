Could the Maple Leafs sign former Stanley Cup champion before season starts?

With NHL training camps in full flight, the Toronto Maple Leafs have seen many of their prospective players fighting for spots for the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. However, that shouldn’t stop the Leafs from still pursuing potential additional help in free agency prior to the start of the regular season to further bolster the team’s chances of winning going forward.

As Leafs GM Brad Treliving has hinted, he won’t be shying away from exploring options that could help their top-six. With that, recent rumors have it that Toronto has legitimate interest in former star forward and Stanley Cup champion Evgeny Kuznetsov. In fact, they are believed to be among the finalists along with the Florida Panthers for his services.

Could Evgeny Kuzetnsov solve one of the Leafs' problems?

The Leafs should definitely consider adding a prolific offensive threat like Kuznetsov. After all, the 33-year-old forward had put together four 20+ goals and 70+ points seasons during his previous tenure with the Washington Capitals. More importantly, Kuznetsov was instrumental in helping the Capitals capture their first ever Stanley Cup in 2018 when he led the team in playoff scoring with 12 goals, 20 assists for 32 points in just 24 games played.

After having an unexpected decline in production during his last two years in the NHL in 2022-23 and 2023-24, Kuznetsov had spent last season with the St. Petersburg SKA of the Kontinental Hockey League. It was there where the former star forward recapture his previous offensive prowess, registering 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points in 39 games of action. With that bounce back campaign, Kuznetsov is vying for his return to the NHL for the 2025-26 season.

The Maple Leafs may be trying out the likes of Max Domi, Matias Maccelli and Bobby McMann to help fill out the top-six. But none would be close in matching the calibre of Kuznetsov, who was consistently a point per game player during his prime in the NHL. More importantly, with the Leafs searching all summer for a high-end, legitimate replacement for the departed Mitch Marner, Kuznetsov would definitely fit the bill in that regard. Apparently, he is even waiting on the decision by the Maple Leafs, as per Daria Tuboltseva of RG.

However, one obvious obstacle that could hinder his acquisition is the fact that the Maple Leafs will need to do some maneuvering with the salary cap to potentially fit Kuznetsov onto their roster. But if anyone could do it, Treliving is the one that can pull it off.