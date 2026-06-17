Could Sam Ersson take the backup job from Dennis Hildeby?

We have our first trade of the Chayka-Sundin era. On Tuesday, June 16th, the Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to send Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Sam Errson, Emil Andrae, and a 2026 third-round pick. This was a deal in order to move Woll and net a couple of pieces for the future of this roster. It may not be a trade that makes a huge impact, but it opens the door to that big move.

While this trade does not affect the number-one goalie role, Anthony Stolarz is expected to retain that role. The question is who will back him up. Before the acquisition of Ersson, many expected Dennis Hildeby to take the next step and become the full-time backup goalie. But having Ersson brings some uncertainty to that. Although Ersson is a veteran, Hildeby should still be seen as the backup goalie for the 2026-27 season.

Dennis Hildeby should have the edge over Sam Ersson for the backup goalie spot

Hildeby is coming off his first season of real NHL playing time. After getting a cup of coffee during the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 20 games this past season. He found decent success, posting a .912 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average. It's clear that Hildeby is good enough to be a backup goalie in the NHL. There is also the fact that Hildeby is only 24 years old. There is every chance he will continue to develop and become a better goalie.

While Hideby seems to be on the rise, the same can not be said for Ersson. Over 143 career games, he has logged a .884 save percentage and a 3.01 goals against average. But this past season was the worst of his career. In 33 games for the Flyers, he recorded a career low .870 save percentage and a 3.12 goals against average. The fact that Ersson continues to regress despite getting more playing time is a major concern.

There should not be a competition for the backup goalie spot, as that should be Hideby from day one. Hideby has performed better and is two years younger than Ersson. Hideby has a lot more upsides than Erson, and the Leafs should be doing everything to put him in the position to succeed. Hideby also puts the Leafs in a much better position to win than Ersson. Why are you going to give a job to someone who has struggled, instead of someone who has played well?

Ersson should only be seen as a depth option. He is an insurance policy in case Hideby takes a step back or shows he needs some more time in the minors. He could also be called upon if one of Hideby or Stolarz gets hurt. This is the perfect way for the Leafs to use Ersson. Being able to call upon an NHL veteran as a replacement is a luxury that few teams have. Sure, he's struggled, but they'd rather rely on him than someone who has never played in the NHL before.

If the Leafs want to put together the best roster possible, they need to make Hildeby there backup goalie. He is a better and more promising player than Ersson.