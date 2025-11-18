Could Rasmus Andersson be the perfect boost the Leafs need?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to battle injuries, defensive inconsistency, and a mounting need for stability on the back end, one name has surfaced repeatedly in league circles as a realistic and impactful trade target: Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames.

With Calgary hovering near the bottom of the Western Conference standings and heading toward another retooling phase, Andersson has become one of the most discussed and coveted defencemen on the market. The Leafs reportedly attempted to acquire Andersson at last year’s trade deadline but were unable to close a deal. With Calgary leaning toward a retool, the door may be opening for Toronto to finally secure his services, and the impact could be significant.

The 29-year-old right-shot defenceman was originally drafted 53rd overall by the Flames in 2012 and has been a part of the organization ever since. He has developed into a top-four defenceman with a strong two-way game, capable of moving the puck efficiently, logging significant minutes against opposing top lines, and contributing offensively. His best season came in 2021-22, where he had four goals and 46 assists for 50 points.

In the 2024–25 season, Andersson posted 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 78 games while averaging over 23 minutes per night. Andersson's combination of reliability in his own zone and offensive instincts makes him exactly the type of defenceman a Leafs team struggling to manage high-danger chances could benefit from.

How Andersson could fit in Toronto

Toronto’s current defensive situation has been a source of frustration. With Chris Tanev being out of the lineup, and players like Jake McCabe, Morgan Reilly, and Brandon Carlo struggling, the Leafs are giving up goals at a dangerous clip, 3.78 goals against per game through 19 contests. Andersson would instantly provide a stabilizing force, capable of handling tough matchups and transitioning the puck effectively to players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares

His right-handed shot also solves a key issue for Toronto: balancing left-right-handedness on the top four. Right-shot defenseman with his skill set are rare, and having Andersson alongside Jake McCabe or Oliver Ekman-Larsson could solidify both the top pair and the power play.

Beyond defensive stability, Andersson brings offensive upside. His ability to join the rush, quarterback the power play, and create offence from the blue line could relieve pressure from Toronto’s forwards, particularly on a team already missing Matthews at times. For a Leafs team that has struggled to find secondary scoring and consistent production from its bottom pair, Andersson’s puck-moving skills are a welcome addition.

Now is the time to make this move

Toronto’s pursuit of Andersson at last year’s deadline demonstrated the club’s awareness of its defensive needs. With Calgary’s current rebuild trajectory, the Flames may be more willing to engage in trade talks now than they were last season. If Toronto can secure Andersson, they gain not just a top-four defenceman but also a player capable of influencing the power play, strengthening penalty killing, and mentoring younger blueliners.

Adding Rasmus Andersson would address one of Toronto’s most pressing needs: consistent, reliable defensive/offensive play from a right-shot defenceman who can also contribute offensively. After last year’s near-miss at the trade deadline, Andersson represents a realistic and impactful upgrade. For a Leafs team trying to stabilize its defence, improve transitional play, and bolster special teams, acquiring Andersson could be the difference between staying competitive in the Atlantic Division and contending for a deep playoff run.