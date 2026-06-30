Could a Kasperi Kapanen reunion make sense for the Maple Leafs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be one of the most active teams in the entire NHL this summer, as general manager John Chayka explores every avenue to try and improve this team in the short all-in window that they have.

Now, could that mean bringing back a familiar face?

Kasperi Kapanen was once seen as one of the Leafs' top prospects. Not on the same level of William Nylander or Mitch Marner, but just the step down from them and in the realm of a solid supportive young player. But now, almost an entire era of Maple Leafs hockey later, could a reunion be in the cards?

Could Kasperi Kapanen end up being back in Toronto?

The 29-year old winger is an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday and despite having some tools that some teams are desperate to acquire, has not really been talked about as one of the best free agents available this summer.

Kapanen doesn't produce outrageous numbers, to be fair. Last season with the Edmonton Oilers, Kapanen scored eight goals and 17 points in 41 games while averaging 14:35 time-on-ice. Just under half a point per game from someone who can rush up the ice in a straight line faster than almost every single skater in the NHL, could be a somewhat useful acquisition for the Leafs. Plus, it would be just a cool story.

Back in the summer of 2020, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a massive deal that should have set the Leafs up well. It involved a first-round pick that ended up being Rodion Amirov, and even Stanley Cup champion Evan Rodrigues coming to Toronto.

Three years later he was claimed off waivers by the St. Louis Blues, and then one year after that, was claimed off waivers by the Oilers. His career has had an interesting arch, but it would be just kind of neat if he wound up back in the city where he developed in the AHL and made his NHL debut.

He's capable of killing penalties with that speed, and could probably be more useful in a third-line role than someone like Dakota Joshua -- to provide a little bit more scoring punch than the grinding winger.

It's not the worst idea in the world, and he would be coming back to Toronto on what is most likely a very cheap, short-term deal. So, why not?