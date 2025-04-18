Constructing the ideal Toronto Maple Leafs 2025 playoff lineup

4th Line: Steven Lorentz – David Kampf – Scott Laughton

Finally, the perfect defensive, energy fourth line is putting the trio of Steven Lorentz, David Kampf and Scott Laughton together. Kampf can be relied upon to handle important faceoffs, while Lorentz provides the surprising offensive potential with eight goals and 18 points on the season. Laughton rounds out the line with his strong two-way play and key role on the penalty kill.

Defense

Top Pairing: Morgan Rielly – Brandon Carlo

When the Leafs traded for Brandon Carlo at the trade deadline, many envisioned him as the perfect defensive partner for Morgan Rielly. That is because he is a solid top-four defender that could hit and block shots while playing close to 20 minutes a night in the process. That has now come to fruition as the two have formed a steady pair, with Carlo’s defensive acumen complementing the offensive prowess of Rielly flawlessly.

2nd Pairing: Jake McCabe – Chris Tanev

At no point during the playoffs should the Leafs ever considering breaking up their best shutdown pairing of Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev. They have the ability to play big minutes while facing opposing teams’ top lines with confidence. In addition to moving big bodies away from the net, their top-notch shot-blocking will be vital during the playoffs as many games could be won from the defensive end by preventing goals. The main caveat now though is whether McCabe will be healthy enough to return in time from his injury for Game 1 of the series.

3rd Pairing: Simon Benoit – Oliver Ekman-Larsson

A good mix of defense with offense, the steady bottom pairing of Simon Benoit and Oliver Ekman-Larsson could actually be a top-four pairing on other teams. But instead, the Leafs have them on the third pair and could give them the upper hand when facing opposing teams bottom pairing. However, with Ekman-Larsson potentially not ready yet for the postseason as his status is uncertain as he recovers from his current injury. Fortunately, the Leafs have a solid option in Philippe Myers to jump in if needed.

Goalie

Starter: Anthony Stolarz, Backup: Joseph Woll

After winning his last eight starts, there’s no question that Anthony Stolarz will be the starting goalie for the Leafs heading into the playoffs. But with the solid play of Joseph Woll throughout the 2024-25 season, he is definitely more than just a backup and will be ready to jump right in if Stolarz were to falter. Either way, the Maple Leafs will not need to worry much about their goaltending this time around.

With that, we have the ideal Leafs lineup heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Of course, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube may have other plans with how he actually wants to deploy the lineup. But this current setup should give them the best chance at winning every night going forward.