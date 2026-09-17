Connor Hellebuyck's suspension could put Maple Leafs in the trade picture

The Winnipeg Jets' suspension of netminder Connor Hellebuyck could put the Toronto Maple Leafs into the picture.

No, that’s not a hyperbolic statement aimed at generating clickbait.

The idea here, while a bit long-winded, could create an opportunity for the Maple Leafs that other teams might not have.

In particular, Hellebuyck’s holdout has created a highly uncomfortable situation. Because he failed to report to training camp, the Jets had no choice but to suspend him. Likely, Hellebuyck’s attitude is aimed at generating pressure on Winnipeg to trade him.

Meanwhile, the Jets are not in any real hurry to move him. And as reports have suggested, the club has gotten underwhelming offers for the three-time Vezina Trophy winner.

That situation means that a perfect storm could be brewing for the Maple Leafs. The Jets are in no rush to move Hellebuyck, and the other offers have been underwhelming. Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs can afford to wait, given their goaltending situation featuring Sergei Bobrovsky.

That’s it. The Buds are not in a position like Buffalo, which was actively trying to land Hellebuyck at the draft. The Sabres are pretty much out of the picture, as they used the most valuable pieces they had to trade for Hellebuyck.

There’s also Carolina. But there doesn’t seem to be a major appetite from the Stanley Cup champs to pull the trigger on a deal for Hellebuyck.

As for the New Jersey Devils, they would be a good landing spot. They have pieces that could entice the Jets to make a deal. However, the Devils aren’t necessarily inclined to pay up for the gold-medal winner.

The Maple Leafs, for their part, can sit back and watch. Since the club has Sergei Bobrovsky set to go, the club doesn’t need Hellebuyck. Sure, it would be nice to have him. But there is no urgency on the part of John Chayka.

He can just sit out the market. If the right opportunity lands on his lap, he can take full advantage of it, when the price plummets.

Connor Hellebuyck won’t lose money during camp or preseason.



The pressure point comes in two weeks, when he’d begin forfeiting salary if still suspended in regular season.



I’m told interested teams are waiting for Winnipeg’s price to drop or seeing how their camps unfold. https://t.co/vgTybEUhNy — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) September 17, 2026

Maple Leafs could capitalize on this unique chance to land Hellebuyck

One of the things I’ve begun speculating about is the possibility of the Jets terminating Hellebuyck’s contract.

The holdout is technically a breach of contract, meaning that the Jets would have grounds for tearing up his deal. It’s worth pointing out that it would be the nuclear option. If Winnipeg actually went ahead and did something like that, the organization would be doing Hellebuyck a favor.

And if it got to that point, the Maple Leafs could actually benefit.

Think about it. If the situation became so unsustainable that the only thing left for the Jets would be to terminate Hellebuyck’s contract, he could hit the market as a UFA.

That could be the right opportunity for the Maple Leafs. While the Leafs would be relative long shots, a strong start could convince the 33-year-old goalie that Toronto has the legs to be a contender this season.

At that point, signing as a free agent in Toronto wouldn’t be the craziest idea in the world.

This entire conversation is all speculation at the moment. The chatter has linked the Colorado Avalanche as the stunning favorites to land Hellebuyck. But that doesn’t mean that things can't change, and another club, like the Leafs, could emerge as a potential landing spot.

Heaven only knows what a Hellebuyck-Bobrovsky tandem could mean for the Maple Leafs. But if there’s one thing fans could dream about, it’s such a thing happening.