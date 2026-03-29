Comparing Craig Berube to other recent Maple Leafs coaches

With the Toronto Maple Leafs putting together their worst season in over ten years, without a doubt some would be pointing their fingers at Leafs head coach Craig Berube as the potential scapegoat for such disappointment. However, it has come as a total surprise after helping the Maple Leafs to a division title last season, as well as making it all the way to Game 7 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So how has Berube actually fared in his brief two seasons with Toronto thus far? How does he compare with the Leafs previous coaches within this past decade? Let’s take a look at some of the numbers to find out.

How exactly has Craig Berube fared when compared to recent Maple Leafs head coaches?

During this past decade, the Maple Leafs have been led by just three head coaches, which included Berube (2025 to present), Sheldon Keefe (2019 to 2024) and Mike Babcock (2015 to 2019). Babcock led things off by bringing the Leafs from their rebuild back into prominence starting from 2015. He helped Toronto to a 173-133-45 record for a .493 winning percentage and .557 points percentage. Keefe took over for the team during the middle stretch from 2019 to 2024, posting a 212-97-40 record for a strong .607 winning percentage and .665 points percentage. As for Berube, he has currently led the Leafs to an 83-55-17 record and counting for a .535 winning percentage and a .590 points percentage, putting him second among the three coaches in winning success.

In terms of the playoffs, Babcock registered just an 8-12 record in the three seasons that his Maple Leafs squad made the postseason. Keefe was a little more successful, with a 16-21 record and a playoff series win. Berube last season helped Toronto to a 7-6 playoff mark with one series win as well, so he holds the best winning playoff percentage of the three. However, keep in mind his current 2025-26 squad won’t be making it to the big show this season.

So in terms of winning records, Berube hasn’t done too bad to date. But where the differences between the coaches become more evident lie within the outcomes of their different aspects of the game. During Babcock’s reign as Leafs head coach, Toronto averaged slightly more than three goals for per game and gave up slightly less than three goals for per game. What stood out was the Maple Leafs power play ranking among the top five in the league, along with a penalty kill consistently in the top half of the NHL. As for shots on goal, the Leafs averaged as many shots for as shots against, close to 32 per game during his time behind the bench.

In terms of Keefe, his Leafs teams were far more superior, averaging close to 3.5 goals per game while giving up slightly below three goals per game. As for special teams, Toronto was usually among the top three in the NHL, supported by a penalty kill that was constantly in the top half of the league. In addition, the Maple Leafs averaged almost 33 shots per game and usually outshot their opponents.

However, for Berube, the Leafs have averaged almost as much goals for as goals against per game, close to 3.1. In addition, their play with the man advantage has plummeted, falling out of the top 10 in league, including currently in 20th place for the 2025-26 season. On the other hand, at least their play shorthanded remains about the same, as they are still among the top third in the league. However, the Leafs have been outshot by almost three shots per game while averaging only 27.5 shots per game since Berube has taken over.

So what is the consensus for Berube’s performance? He may be faring decently in terms of leading the Leafs to potential wins overall. But the worrisome factors include a goals against that has been climbing, a power play that as been in great decline, while constantly being outshot by their opponents. Those key factors could ultimately have a huge impact on the long-term success for a team, as giving up too many shots and goals while not being able to score with the man advantage are all a potential recipe for disaster.

As a result, putting aside any potential rumors that Berube may have lost the locker room or whether his defensive system and style has failed or not, just the numbers itself clearly show that things aren’t exactly working the way one would expect for the Maple Leafs club to have sustainable success. As a result, Toronto will need to carefully decide whether or not he is still be the ideal candidate behind the bench to lead the team through their retooling or maybe even a short rebuild in the coming years.