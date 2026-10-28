Chris Tanev may not be himself when he returns to Maple Leafs lineup

To say that the Toronto Maple Leafs need Chris Tanev is an understatement. Yes, Toronto’s blue line has been able to weather the storm to a certain extent, there will always be one question hanging over the 36-year-old’s head: When will he go down again?

Last season, Tanev played all of 11 games after hitting the shelf and briefly returning a couple of times before going down for good.

This season, he managed just five games before an extended absence. That situation will raise major concerns, particularly with his rough-and-tumble style. Everyone will be thinking that it’s just going to be a matter of time before he goes down again.

And with that prospect in mind, will the worry about getting hurt affect Tanev’s playing style?

There’s always the chance that injury concerns affect Tanev’s mindset, leading him to simply not be himself if and when he returns to the Maple Leafs’ lineup.

That’s just the thing: The Maple Leafs need Tanev to be himself. They need the shutdown blueliner to play in that role. The club needs him to be the sort of guy who can anchor the second pair with Jake McCabe and make opponents rue the day they decided to play against the Maple Leafs.

But looking at the way things are trending, that may not be the case.

Could Chris Tanev become a liability for the Maple Leafs?

All right, so let’s assume for a minute that Chris Tanev returns but doesn’t resume his usual bruising shutdown role.

Would that situation turn him into a liability for the Maple Leafs?

It’s a fair question to ask. Now, we’re not saying that he’ll somehow be afraid on the ice. What we’re saying is that he may be a tad more cautious while he’s out there.

And if that’s the case, would having him out on the ice truly make him an effective defenseman?

Now, let’s also assume that Tanev is ready to return and resumes his usual playing style. Would that also make him a liability on the ice? Would Jim Hiller and the entire organization be counting the hits until Tanev hits the shelf again?

It would seem that a return may not be anything close to a permanent solution. Tanev’s return to the lineup could just be a short-term thing, just serving as a stopgap until there’s a need for another defenseman to take his place.

Make no mistake. The Maple Leafs are better with the real Chris Tanev in the lineup. But unless the Leafs can bring in some water from the Fountain of Youth, the flight hours on his body won’t allow him to stay in the lineup for very long.

Let’s just hope that’s underestimating Tanev. No matter how anyone feels about the Leafs, most are rooting for a player like Tanev.