Canucks forward emerges as potential Maple Leafs deadline target

The Vancouver Canucks are in sell mode after moving on from their franchise cornerstone Quinn Hughes and forward Kiefer Sherwood. One player the Canucks are looking to move on from is Evander Kane. The 34-year-old is in the final year of his contract at $5.125M, and according to Chris Johnston, general manager Patrik Allvin is willing to retain some of Kane's contract.

Vancouver Canucks return details

Johnston of The Athletic also reported the Canucks would be willing to take back a third-round pick in return. While the Toronto Maple Leafs do not have much draft capital, the Canucks could be willing to take on a roster player, as both teams are moving towards a culture shift. Evander Kane fits within Craig Berube's mould of being a physical grinder-type forward. If the Canucks are willing to eat 50% of Kane's contract, the Maple Leafs can afford his rights with Chris Tanev likely out for the season, and if the Leafs move on from other players.

Chris Johnston: The Canucks are willing to retain salary on Evander Kane, and they’d likely take back a third-round pick as compensation - The Athletic (2/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) February 14, 2026

Low-risk, high-reward option for the Maple Leafs

Acquiring Kane from the Canucks, would be very low risk, high reward. While Kane has not had the best year in Vancouver, the Vancouver native is a proven forward who never found his groove after being dealt in the summer from the Edmonton Oilers. If Kane has a strong end of the season with the Maple Leafs and proves his way into the lineup for next season, they will likely be able to retain him on a cheap contract. If the Maple Leafs are looking to sell high on Bobby McMann, buying low on Evander Kane could be the best option, even for only the remainder of the season.

The Maple Leafs could acquire a power forward who can play in all different areas of the game, while adding veteran leadership at a low price. Moving towards the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see how many teams are in the running for Kane, but in the Maple Leafs eyes, he is a perfect fit.