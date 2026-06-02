Canadiens GM suggests Maple Leafs fans got Mitch Marner wrong

The Toronto Maple Leafs are subject to more talk around the NHL, this time from the Montreal Canadiens' general manager Kent Hughes.

Hughes met with the media today in the Canadiens' postseason media availability, and he couldn't resist trying to take a shot at the Maple Leafs for their lack of playoff success. Even mentioning Mitch Marner and how it could be a team issue as to why he failed to show up year after year.

Canadiens’ GM makes interesting comments about Maple Leafs at season-ending presser

Hughes made it pretty clear that he feels that Marner's lack of success was caused by the market, potentially even the fan base, and most certainly the organization. Rather than the player himself.

Here is what he had to say:

“Being here in Canada it’s going to be a little bit a narrative going into the Cup Final, there was that belief that certain players in Toronto underperformed in the playoffs,” said Hughes. “One season, one playoff doesn’t necessarily reflect another and I think Mitch Marner is sitting atop the playoff scoring race and it’s not just what he’s doing offensively it’s how he is contributing to their team being where they are.”

While most Maple Leafs fans would tend to disagree with him. The bigger question remains: why, after getting to the Eastern Conference Finals, is Toronto still the thing you talk about at your media conference?

Well, the answer seems obvious. Hughes wanted to take a shot at the Maple Leafs for failing to reach the Eastern Conference Final. However, in reality, it made him look rather petty. His comments has had Maple Leafs fans trolling the Canadiens for their team living rent free in the minds of Montreal's GM.

By now, Maple Leafs fans are used to this. It happens not only with the remainder of the Canadian teams but also their bitter rivals like the Boston Bruins. And, now depsite punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals, it appears that you can add the Vegas Golden Knights to that conversation. Whether it's their GM Kelly McCrimmon or Marner himself, this entire playoff run has somehow revolved around the Maple Leafs.