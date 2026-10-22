Can the Maple Leafs trust Gavin McKenna late in games?

While much of the attention in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets went to the Toronto Maple Leafs' dominant performance, many pointed out that Gavin McKenna played just three shifts in the second period and four in the third, with two of those coming late in the third when there was little action.

The 18-year-old was the first overall pick in the most recent draft, which raised the question of whether head coach Jim Hiller is benching him or simply doesn't trust him with a sizeable lead.

The Maple Leafs scored four times in a massive second period, three of them early in the frame, and McKenna saw few minutes afterward. We took a look at the Yukon product's defensive numbers to see whether he has truly been a liability or whether Hiller should be giving him more of a chance.

McKenna has three takeaways but also ten giveaways, the second-most among Leafs forwards this season, three of which came in the defensive zone. His line with William Nylander and John Tavares has been one of Toronto's worst defensively, scoring no goals and allowing three in just under 30 minutes together.

He has been strong on the power play, where he has been on the ice for seven goals for. His even-strength numbers leave room for improvement, however. McKenna is tied for the team's worst goal differential at five-on-five, with five goals for and nine against, though his center John Tavares has the same numbers.

There's still time for improvement

Still, McKenna is adjusting to the NHL at just 18, and mistakes come with that. Even Auston Matthews, who finished his rookie season with 40 goals and 69 points, was only a plus-five at even strength, with 58 goals for and 53 against, proving even the very best can start slowly before adjusting and finishing with solid numbers.

It may simply take time for McKenna as he is getting the added attention that comes with being a first overall pick, and Hiller letting his more experienced players close out a win isn't necessarily a bad thing. Still, Leafs fans would like to see a better mix, giving McKenna chances to learn in high-intensity defensive situations while also watching his veteran teammates bring the result home.

McKenna’s arrival has brought some much-needed offense, just as fans had hoped. After going pointless in his first three games, the youngster has since recorded three goals and three assists for six points over his last eight and has been a key difference maker but his defensive game may take more time.