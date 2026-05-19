Calle Järnkrok’s time in Toronto appears over after difficult season

It’s safe to say this season was likely Calle Järnkrok’s last in Toronto. In 2022, the Gävle native signed a four-year contract worth $2.1 million annually with the Toronto Maple Leafs. During the first two years of the deal, he provided tremendous value across all four lines, delivering reliable secondary scoring while maintaining strong defensive responsibility. His versatility earned him the reputation of a “Swiss Army knife” player, someone capable of contributing in nearly every situation. However, his lack of playoff production remained a lingering frustration for much of the fanbase.

The final years of his contract told a very different story. Injuries began to pile up, diminishing both his effectiveness and reliability. What was once versatility slowly turned into liability, and this season especially highlighted just how far his game had declined.

Calle Järnkrok's stats

The 34-year-old appeared in 56 games this season, spending much of the remaining schedule as a healthy scratch. When he did play, he struggled to make an impact offensively, recording just six goals and two assists while finishing with a -15 rating.

His role also diminished significantly. Compared to his last healthy season in 2023–24, his average ice time dropped from 15:16 per game to just 11:50. For a player making over $2 million and frequently deployed in bottom-six minutes, the production simply wasn’t good enough, even in a fourth-line role.

Did Calle Järnkrok live up to expectations?

Simply put, no.

After missing the majority of the previous season with a sports hernia, there was hope that Järnkrok could return and at least resemble the dependable depth forward the Leafs had relied on earlier in his tenure. Instead, he looked like a completely different player.

He appeared slower, hesitant with the puck, and lacked the aggressiveness that once made him effective in puck battles and defensive situations. The confidence in his game seemed gone, and by the end of the season it became increasingly difficult to justify keeping him in the lineup.

At a certain point, continuing to ice Järnkrok over younger options from the Toronto Marlies felt counterproductive. The organization could have used those games to evaluate players who might contribute next season, or at minimum placed Järnkrok on waivers to potentially give him a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

What can we expect from Jarnkrok next season?

Barring a surprise turnaround, Järnkrok likely won’t return to the Maple Leafs next season. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and there appears to be little reason for Toronto to bring him back.

At this stage of his career, his game appears to be trending downward each season. There have also been rumors linking him to Brynäs IF for the 2026–27 season, though nothing has been confirmed.

It’s still possible another NHL club gives him an opportunity in a limited depth role. But after a disappointing season in Toronto, it seems increasingly likely that his time with the Maple Leafs has come to an end.