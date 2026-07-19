Breaking down the Maple Leafs' 2026-27 schedule — do they make the playoffs?

On Thursday, the NHL released the schedule for the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2026-27 season. It is a full slate, as the league has increased the number of regular-season games to 84.

The Maple Leafs will have a much different look as the new front office of general manager John Chayka and senior advisor Mats Sundin has significantly altered the roster. High-profile offseason player additions included goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, defenseman Darren Raddysh, and first overall pick Gavin McKenna.

The Leafs hope a revamped bottom-six group of forwards and a fresh approach from new head coach Jim Hiller, along with associate coach Daniel Alfredsson, will be enough to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs. With so many new faces on the ice and behind the bench, time will likely be required to develop cohesion and chemistry, setting up a season-long fight for a playoff spot.

Breaking Down the Maple Leafs Schedule Month-by-Month

September/October (16 games: 8 home, 8 away)

The Maple Leafs start the 2026-27 season with a four-game homestand against the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, and Nashville Predators. Two West Coast trips are also on the docket.

The first three road games of the season are in Vegas, Colorado, and Utah. October finishes with a mostly Western Canada swing through Edmonton, Calgary, Seattle, and Vancouver. The remaining road contest is against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The other four home contests are against the Buffalo Sabres, Islanders, San Jose Sharks, and New York Rangers.

The Maple Leafs must get a minimum of five points on the opening home stand, as the first three-game road trip is tough. The trip through Western Canada (and Seattle) is less daunting due to the strong road support the Leafs receive in those cities. It should be a winning road trip.



Prediction: 18 points in 16 games, as the Maple Leafs are still working out some kinks but show positive signs.





November (13 games: 9 home, 4 away)

November, a home-heavy month, starts with a six-game homestand against the Mammoth, Canadiens, Devils, Avalanche, Wild, and Oilers. There are no easy touches amongst that group. The other home dates for November include games against the Kings, Blue Jackets, and Flyers. The four contests away from Scotiabank Arena are against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Islanders, the Boston Bruins, and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Prediction: 16 points in 13 games. The Leafs would do well to take twelve points from the nine home games, and a split of the four road games is likely.

December (13 games: 5 home, 8 away)

After spending most of November at home, the Maple Leafs will be on the road for most of December. Just before their holiday break, they play in Detroit on December 22. That game marks the start of a season-long seven-game road trip. After a three-day holiday reprieve, it continues with a Boxing Day affair against the Canadiens. December closes with a back-to-back set in Anaheim and Los Angeles on December 29 and December 30.

Earlier in the month, the Leafs travel to Carolina to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes on December 5. Other road dates include the Dallas Stars (December 9), the Minnesota Wild (December 15), and the New Jersey Devils (December 17). Toronto opens the month at home against the Tkachuk brothers and the rest of the Florida Panthers (December 3). Other home games include former Leaf Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights (December 12), the Ducks (December 13), the Tampa Bay Lightning (December 19), and the Washington Capitals (December 21).

Prediction: 11 points in 13 games. The gauntlet of NHL heavyweights the Maple Leafs face in December will result in a losing month.

January (13 games: 6 home, 7 away)

The home-road balance is more even in the new year. The end of the season-long road trip concludes with games in San Jose, Washington, and Philadelphia to see old friends Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit to start the January schedule. Then it's a five-game homestand against the Flyers, Winnipeg Jets, Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and St. Louis Blues. The other January home game is against the Calgary Flames. The rest of the January road slate includes games in Ottawa, St. Louis, Detroit, and Boston.

Prediction: 18 points in 13 games. The Maple Leafs are deep into the season, and their chemistry is growing. McKenna is becoming more of a factor. A relatively easy home schedule and very winnable road games should see the Leafs take a jump up the standings.

February (9 games: 4 home, 5 away)

The Maple Leafs have their bye week at the beginning of February. That, plus the NHL All-Star break, makes for a lighter schedule. The home schedule includes games against the Blue Jackets, Bruins, Hurricanes, and Red Wings. Road games include trips to Ottawa, Nashville, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo.

Prediction: 10 points in 9 games. This looks like a schedule where the Leafs tread water.

March (16 games: 8 home, 8 away)

This is the Maple Leafs' busiest month as they navigate the new 84-game schedule. Toronto faces the Red Wings, Kraken, Stars, Canucks, Panthers, Lightning, Senators, and Capitals at home. Winning five of those games is a reasonable goal. The Leafs face the Hurricanes, Panthers, Jets, New York Rangers, Devils, Canadiens, Sabres, and Lightning on the road. Splitting the eight games would be an accomplishment, but taking only three seems more likely.

Prediction: 18 points in 16 games. The Leafs scrape up a couple of extra points in overtime or shootout losses.

April (4 games: 2 home, 2 away)

The Maple Leafs finish the regular season with home dates against the Sabres and Bruins, sandwiched between road games against the Panthers (April 1) and the season finale against the Rangers (April 10).

Prediction: 6 points in 4 games. The Leafs are in the thick of a playoff race and find a way to win three of four.

Way-Too-Early Maple Leafs Playoff Prediction

It won't always be pretty, especially at the start of the season with all of the new faces in the lineup, but the Maple Leafs will navigate the busy September/October to stay within reach of the pack. A strong November will see them hold down a playoff spot at the critical US Thanksgiving date on the calendar. A dip will follow due to a tough December schedule, but the Leafs rebound in the new year.

In the end, the Maple Leafs will finish with 97 points, good enough for a third-place finish in a very competitive Atlantic Division. Perhaps an Eastern Conference wild-card spot instead. Despite the underdog status in a retooling year in a tough division, the fresh vibe under Chayka and Sundin unhinges some longstanding tension within the team. It makes them a tough out, capable of an unexpected run in the Stanley Cup playoffs.