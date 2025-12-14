Breaking down Maple Leafs' goaltending options

Toronto Maple Leafs fans received tough news today regarding goaltender Anthony Stolarz. The veteran netminder, who signed a four-year, $15 million extension (3.75M AAV) this summer, is once again dealing with an injury setback. Stolarz emerged as the Leafs’ No. 1 goalie last season before going down against the Florida Panthers in the playoffs. In the 2024–25 campaign, he appeared in 34 games and posted a 21-8-3 record with an impressive .926 save percentage and a 2.14 goals-against average. Stolarz has not played with the Leafs since November 11th against the Bruins.

Early season struggles

This season, Stolarz never found his rhythm with the Maple Leafs. In 13 appearances, he posted an .884 save percentage and a 3.51 goals-against average, a big drop from last year’s breakout performance. With Joseph Woll missing the early part of the season for personal reasons, Stolarz was forced into a heavier workload, and it showed as the Minnesota native struggled to carry the crease.

Once the Maple Leafs got Joseph Woll back into the lineup, everything shifted. The team instantly looked more confident and structured, resembling the group that captured the Atlantic Division just a season ago. Woll brought stability to the crease, settled the defence down, and gave Toronto the type of reliable goaltending they had been missing during the early stretch of the season. But when Woll went down again, fans understandably grew anxious, worried that the Leafs would slip back into the inconsistency that plagued them earlier in the year. Instead, Dennis Hildeby answered the call. The young Swedish netminder stepped in and delivered calm, composed performances, showing the poise of a goaltender far beyond his experience. After developing steadily in the AHL with the Marlies, Hildeby now looks like he has taken a real step toward becoming a full-time NHL goaltender and potentially a true No. 1 option for the Leafs moving forward.

Where the Leafs go from here

The Maple Leafs find themselves in a mix of good and bad situations in goal. The bad news is significant: Toronto’s established NHL netminders are dealing with injuries, and Anthony Stolarz has no clear timeline to return, if he returns at all this season. Even when he was available, Stolarz did not look like himself, and for the Leafs to make a deep playoff run, they will need their goaltending to steal games at key moments.

The good news offers some relief. Joseph Woll is nearing a return to NHL action, and the Leafs are hopeful he can pick up where he left off and continue the strong play he showed earlier this season. In the meantime, Dennis Hildeby has been outstanding, keeping Toronto competitive night after night and, at times, outright taking over games. His emergence has provided much-needed stability and optimism as the Leafs navigate an uncertain situation in the crease.