Brayden Schenn should become a Toronto Maple Leaf soon

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been playing better hockey as of late, winning five of their last seven games. As the Trade Deadline approaches in two months, players will start to become available depending on whether teams want to sell or buy. Brad Treliving has made it very clear that the Maple Leafs are buyers despite being on the outside looking in with half of the season remaining. Schenn was reportedly targeted by the Maple Leafs last season, but a deal never came to fruition.

David Pagnotta: Re NHL trade market: St. Louis is still willing to make moves, Nashville's willing to move out guys, Seattle's listening on their players, Toronto wants to add, New Jersey wants to add, a lot of teams wanna add - Hello Hockey (1/3) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) January 6, 2026

Brayden Schenn heavily linked to Toronto

Brayden Schenn has become a player who will hit the trade block with the St. Louis Blues. The Blues currently sit with a 17-18-8 record, in sixth place in the Central Division. The Blues do not look like a team that can contend for a Stanley Cup, there players have begun to regress and are not as dangerous as they once were. Brayden Schenn is an intriguing name that many teams will want to pursue, but one team that has been linked to Schenn over the past few seasons is the Maple Leafs.

Toronto is looking to upgrade its top six and replace the scoring it is missing with Mitch Marner now with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Leafs have tried several different players in the top six throughout the season, but have not yet found a permanent solution. The Saskatoon native has not had the best of seasons with the Blues this year, producing nine goals and eight assists in 43 games, and a change of scenery with a team ready to contend could spark the Schenn we saw during the 2022-23 season.

Familiarity with Craig Berube

Schenn would be a familiar player for Craig Berube, as Schenn was a part of the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup-winning roster in 2019, playing a vital role. Schenn could fit on the Maple Leafs top two lines alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, or John Tavares and William Nylander. Schenn plays a heavy physical brand of hockey with scoring touch. Something the Maple Leafs desperately need to go on a deep playoff run. Schenn could be a player the Maple Leafs target this season, and someone who can improve their roster mightily.