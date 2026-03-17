Brady Tkachuk heavily criticizes Maple Leafs after Auston Matthews injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recently been receiving a lot of criticism for their play this season, but none may be higher than when they didn't step up for Auston Matthews after taking a dirty hit from Radko Gudas that ended Auston Matthews season.

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk's thoughts on the Auston Matthews injury

Brad Tkachuk, captain of the Ottawa Senators, spoke on his podcast Wingmen about this hit, mentioning.

"If your captain gets taken out like that, you gotta have a way better response. I know how I'd feel if I got hit like that and nobody really jumped in there. I'd be pretty pissed."

“If you go after our best players, we're going after your best players.”



Matthew and Brady give their take on Radko Gudas’ hit on Auston Matthews. pic.twitter.com/O7p4dIBYxs — Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (@Wingmenpod) March 16, 2026

The importance of sticking up for your teammates

Brady Tkachuk understands the importance of sticking up for your teammates, especially if that player is the best on the team. This is an area the Maple Leafs have improved on over the past few contests. They have played more physically and have stood up for Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz, in particular, when players go near them after the whistle. When none of the players on the ice stick up for your captain, there are reasons for concern, as Tkachuk later added, "Even if he takes a bump, it's like, if you go after our best players, we're going after your best players." "I feel for him. I know he'd stick up for guys if that was the other way around, and at least get in there."

The Toronto Maple Leafs will begin to look towards next season, as this season continues to spiral in the wrong direction. Without their captain for the remainder of the season, the load will disperse throughout the lineup, as the coaching staff will begin to give more responsibility to players that may not have gotten a chance earlier in the season. The Maple Leafs are hoping for a smooth recovery regarding Auston Matthews and that he is ready to go for the beginning of next season.