Brad Treliving might be back in the NHL very soon after Maple Leafs exit

Well, that didn't take long. Since Brad Treliving is embedded in the trusted circle of hockey men who have general manager experience, he might be getting another shot to run a team very soon after being fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It's not a certain thing, of course, but there is an NHL insider that is at the very least speculating on Treliving being hired by one of the teams that have an opening at the general manager position.

Brad Treliving nearing return to NHL as the GM of another team?

On an episode of Ray & Dregs this week, when wondering about the key openings around the league, Darren Dreger threw out there that it isn't impossible that Treliving gets hired by one of these teams. Notably, the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils are two potential landing spots.

Darren Dreger: You wonder about Brad Treliving, just cut loose by the Maple Leafs, does New Jersey consider him as an option, maybe Nashville? - Ray & Dregs (4/8) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 9, 2026

It is pure speculation and just a conversation, but it would be outstanding and hilarious if Treliving was hired by any team in the NHL after what he did with the Maple Leafs.

In just three years, he emptied the Leafs' prospect cupboard almost completely, and shed every important draft pick possible in an effort to build a roster that is even more old and more slow than when he took over from Kyle Dubas.

Whether it is the abysmal trades for Brandon Carlo and Scott Laughton at last year's deadline, doubling-down on the grinder players, building the worst blue line in hockey, or not giving enough offensive support while losing Mitch Marner at the same time; there are endless reasons why Treliving should not be given another shot to manage a team in the NHL. At least, not another shot just weeks after being fired.

The Predators might be the only team where Treliving would be an improvement, as Barry Trotz ruined that team in a very Treliving-esque way but they still have prospects and draft picks, for now. While the Devils parted ways with Tom Fitzgerald and need to make some more win-now moves as they look to revitalize that roster surrounding Jack Hughes -- oh, and they need to keep Nico Hischier around since he's going to be a free agent in 2027.

That's a tall task for anyone and someone who couldn't even truly build a stable team around Auston Matthews, is most likely not the man for the job.

But hey, it would be hilarious.