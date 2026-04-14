Brad Treliving lands surprising new role — and it involves Kyle Dubas

Former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has already landed back on his feet, sort of.

After being fired by the Maple Leafs last month, there hasn't really been too much speculation about where he will land next. He had a comfortable position with the Calgary Flames before eventually spending three years in Toronto and then being ousted after turning what was a fairly easy position, to a team who is now near the bottom of the league.

Treliving does have a new job, and it is somewhat ironic that it involves the man that he replaced with the Maple Leafs: Kyle Dubas.

Brad Treliving finds next job after being fired by Maple Leafs

Announced by Hockey Canada earlier this week, Treliving will lead Team Canada's management group for the upcoming men's IIHF World Championships. He will be alongside Jason Spezza, another person who was in the Maple Leafs front office before Treliving's reign.

Brad Treliving and Jason Spezza will lead 🇨🇦’s management group at #MensWorlds, with support from Kyle Dubas.



Brad Treliving et Jason Spezza, appuyés par Kyle Dubas, dirigeront le groupe de gestion du 🇨🇦 au #MondialMasculin.



📰https://t.co/FfPWASJ2R2

📰https://t.co/kqnC1WOJLB pic.twitter.com/Afv6rmERfe — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) April 13, 2026

In the press release, Hockey Canada stated that while Kyle Dubas has taken the leadership role for the last two World Championships, now with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the playoffs, he can't do both at the same time. So, in comes Spezza, one of his assistant general managers in Pittsburgh, and Treliving, an experienced executive who was his replacement in the job he wanted for most of his life.

“Brad brings invaluable experience from previous international events and the NHL, and Jason is a rising NHL executive that brings a wealth of experience as a player both professionally and internationally, and we are excited that these two will lead our team at the IIHF World Championship,” Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada's senior vice president said.

“Kyle’s experience from the previous two world championships, 4 Nations Face-Off and Olympics will provide consistency to our program, and while Kyle continues to prioritize the success of the Pittsburgh Penguins, we look forward to his support as Brad and Jason build a staff and roster that gives us the best chance to be successful in Switzerland.”

Well, good luck Brad. We'll be over here panicking about who gets the privilege to clean up the mess you caused in Toronto for the next few years.