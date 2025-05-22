Brad Treliving knew in March that Mitch Marner wasn't the Leafs' answer

The 3:00 p.m. trade deadline came and went on March 7 of this year without the Toronto Maple Leafs making any major moves. They made some solid additions, with the additions of Scott Laughton from Philly to become their third line centre, and Brandon Carlo from the Bruins to bolster their backend and give Morgan Rielly a right-shot partner, but no ground-breaking move(s) -- although, that wasn't for a lack of trying.

It was reported that the Maple Leafs tried and failed to swing big at the deadline. Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos reported that Toronto offered Carolina a package consisting of Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten, and two first-round draft picks to the Hurricanes in exchange for Mikko Rantanen.

Rantanen, of course, was a member of the Canes at the time after being dealt from Colorado, but had made it clear to the organization he had no intentions of signing with the club long term, which meant Carolina was fielding calls from plenty of interested buyers. In the end, Carolina opted for Dallas' package of Logan Stankoven, two first-rounders, and two third-rounders.

It was then reported by Elliotte Friedman just a day later that Carolina was interested in a different member of the Maple Leafs roster if they were going to consider any deal involving Rantanen -- Mitch Marner. Marner had a full no-trade clause in his deal, so the Maple Leafs couldn't pull the trigger on the deal even if they wanted to.

Knowing Marner was a free agent at seasons end and the team being unsuccessful in any attempts to resign him yet at that time, Brad Treliving had no choice but to ask Marner about waiving his no-trade clause. Marner, of course, chose not to, and remained a Toronto Maple Leaf.

After yet another unsuccesful playoff run for this core of Maple Leafs, it's interesting to look back at Brad Treliving's swing and miss at the deadline. Marner had a poor playoff performance, yet again, while Rantanen is lighting it up down in Dallas. Although Marner did have 13 points in 13 games, he only collected two goals, with only one in the second round against Florida. Rantanen, on the other hand, is in the midst of an unbelievable playoff run with the Stars that includes back-to-back hat tricks and leading the playoffs in points thus far.

Regardless of what happens with Marner's contract situation in the future, one thing is for certain -- Brad Treliving knew at the deadline, back in March, that Mitch Marner was not the Maple Leafs answer to finally get over the hump and regain Lord Stanley.