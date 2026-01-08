Brad Marchand would have been the perfect Maple Leaf

The Toronto Maple Leafs identity would be completely different if Brad Marchand signed with the team in free agency last summer.

Marchand had some trolling comments about the Leafs prior to their 4-1 loss on Tuesday night, but what else is new? He essentially said that it was between Toronto and Florida, had the winger gotten to free agency. As much as we can sit here and chirp him for his hilarious comments, it's more fun to look at what this team could have been, had he joined the blue-and-white.

Whether you love him or hate him, when you have Marchand on your team, you have an identity. Although Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara were the leaders for the Boston Bruins for a decade, Marchand was a major face of that team and was the player you most hated to play against.

When you look at the Leafs roster, what is the identity of this team? GM Brad Treliving said it was going to be a team that is tough to play against every night, but to me, this squad is offensively talented but soft as butter. They don't win games by their forecheck or by beating down their opponent but instead win games when their power-play is hot and one of their unhealthy goaltenders play well.

If you were to face the Leafs in the playoffs, there isn't a player on this team you're intimidated by. You're scared that Auston Matthews' shot is going to beat you, but other than that, are you really that afraid to go into the corner against Brandon Carlo and Chris Tanev? They're good players but the Leafs don't have anyone that can make the opponent's bench scream.

Marchand would have been the perfect addition

In the past, someone like Ryan Reaves could have played that role but he doesn't play enough minutes. You can't be scared of a player who's a healthy scratch most nights. The reason why Marchand is so intimidating is because he's a pest but can also score against you on the same shift he cross-check's someone.

He will go and lick the opposition's best player and then score right in their face. He plays these phychological wargames that drive you nuts in a seven game series and if he was on the Leafs, his team would have never have put up a performance like they did against the Panthers in Game 7 last year.

Marchand is the definition of a player you hate to play against but one you love to have on your team. Toronto needs to change the culture and identity of their roster and adding him to this organization, even if it was on a 6-year term, would have been the best move they've made in decades. Unfortunately, the Panthers found the right term and dollars for him and instead, Toronto will have to face him within the division for the next five years.