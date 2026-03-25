Boston Bruins still get the last laugh even after Maple Leafs win

It's sickening being a Toronto Maple Leafs fan because even when they beat the Boston Bruins, it somehow hurts them.

For the past 20 years, the Bruins have tourmented this organization. From the Tuuka Rask, Dougie Hamilton and Tyler Seguin trade in the mid-2000s, the 2013 collapse and then three more Game 7 playoff losses, Boston has been Toronto's kyrptonite.

Even when the Leafs thought they were "stealing" a top-four defenseman from them, the Bruins have somehow won another trade. As it currently stands, if Toronto's draft pick falls outside of the top-five in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, the Bruins will recieve it. Not only that, but they also aquired Fraser Minten, who would be a perfect third-line centre in Toronto right now.

There is a world where Toronto gifts Boston the No. 6 overall pick, and then the Bruins go on a long playoff run where Minten looks great and the Leafs are left without a top-pick, which should make every fan sick.

On Tuesday night, the Leafs finally had carte blanche to lose to the Bruins. For once, everyone was rooting for Boston to gain two points, but it didn't happen.

Leafs continue to lose even in victory

The Leafs outshot the Bruins by 14 shots, Matthew Knies had two goals and John Tavares had three assists, in what was arguably the team's best effort in months. How in the world does Toronto look so spirited to beat Boston and gift them better draft position when all we want is for them to lose?

It's a difficult time being a fan but with only 10 games left, it feels like the majority of fans want this team to lose and get a better draft pick, which isn't a fun position to be in. There should never be a world where you're rooting against your favourite team, but Leafs' management has unfortuantely put us in this position.

If management was smarter and decided to make the pick "top-10 protected" or kept Minten out of the deal we wouldn't be having this conversation but history repeats itself, yet again. It happened 16 years ago when the Bruins gifted Seguin with the No. 2 overall pick and it's probably going to happen again when they potentially give away a No. 6 or worse pick.

Toronto is a cursed organization that even when they do win, it feels like a loss for the future of the franchise and it's very difficult to root for this team right now.