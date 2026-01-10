Bobby McMann might have priced himself out of staying with Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into a difficult offseason with a long list of UFAs and RFAs to sort through, but Bobby McMann’s contract situation stands above the rest. McMann has quietly put together a strong season, earning trust throughout the lineup and becoming a reliable contributor at five-on-five.

Bobby McMann's development

McMann has shown this season that he can drive the play and generate offence. He has scored timely goals throughout the season and been a physical force within the top six. That versatility has made him a perfect fit under Craig Berube, but it has also significantly raised his market value. For a team already tight against the cap, McMann may have played himself into a price range the Leafs simply can’t afford.

McMann's tenure with the Maple Leafs began in the 2020-21 season, during which he developed for two seasons before making the NHL roster. McMann has had great spurts with the Maple Leafs, but not at the rate we have seen this season. McMann scored 20 goals last season, but this season he could crack 30 goals for the first time in his career. At times this season, McMann has been the best Maple Leafs forward. During December, he scored the most goals of anyone on the team. McMann has become a player that many have loved and wonder where we would be without him.

Found a home on the top line

The Alberta native has found a home on the first line alongside Auston Matthews and Max Domi. The trio has found great chemistry and has seemingly revitalized Auston Matthews. McMann has seen such great success this season because he fits well into Craig Berube's system, and he is receiving elevated minutes. McMann is a fast, heavy player; he is never scared to get into the corners and battle for a missing puck, which is something you need on your top six. Berube and the Maple Leafs coaching staff trust McMann and want to see him on the ice in big minutes against other teams' top players.

The Maple Leafs will need Bobby McMann now, and in the future, and it may have seemed as though McMann has priced himself out of Toronto, especially if he can reach 30 goals. We could see McMann ask for north of $3M per season, and that may not be something the Maple Leafs can afford at this point, including with the other contracts that they need to make decisions on. It will be very interesting to see how the Maple Leafs proceed, but it's undeniable that he is a very important piece to the puzzle.