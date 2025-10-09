Bobby McMann looking like a natural fit on Leafs' second line

One of the biggest questions heading into this season was how Bobby McMann would adjust to being a full-time top-six player. He was coming off a disastrous playoffs, during which he registered only three assists, and was demoted to the fourth line. With how overmatched he looked, there were concerns about whether he could be a consistent contributor in the top six.

However, those concerns were quickly put to rest after his performance against the Canadiens on Wednesday night. In 15:54 of ice time, he notched the Maple Leafs' first goal of the season as well as delivered four hits. Although it was only one game, he looked very comfortable playing alongside John Tavares and William Nylander. If McMann can continue to play how he did against the Canadiens, it'll be a significant boost to the Leafs.

A consistent Bobby McMann will make the Leafs' top six lethal

McMann was a man on a mission against the Canadiens. Not only did he put the puck in the back of the net, but he also played with much more confidence than he has in the past. He looked like he belonged alongside Tavares and Nylander. He wasn't afraid to fight for the puck or create space for the other two to try to score. It's the type of player this line has been desperately searching for.

Opening Night was not the first time McMann had played alongside Tavares and Nylander. That line combination appeared in 46 games last season. They had moderate success, scoring 11 goals while allowing only 5. Those metrics were decent as well. According to Moneypuck, they had an xGoals percentage of 58.7% and a xGoals per 60 Minutes of 3.49. These numbers were among the best on the Maple Leafs.

If Opening Night was an indication of things to come, it could help the Leafs find their new identity. With the Mitch Marner trade ending the "Core 4" era in Toronto, the Maple Leafs have been trying to figure out what the new era would look like. While they still had the talent to make the playoffs, it was unknown what style of play would define the team. If what we saw on Wednesday was any indication of how this line will play the rest of the season, it can help them gain that identity.

The offense can flow through the performance of that line. Couple that with a top line of Matthew Kines, Auston Matthews, and Matias Maccelli, and that's a very formidable top six. With the top six being the focal point of the offense, the Leafs can look to add more grit and physicality in their bottom six. Allowing the team to become a more well-rounded roster.

Of course, this is all speculation. McMann still needs to prove that he can play at this level consistently. However, it was an excellent first impression for this line. It could be the piece that helps the Leafs get over the hump.