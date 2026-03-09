Bobby McMann has a chance to do the funniest thing ever after Leafs trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs were somewhat busy leading up to last Friday's trade deadline. As the team wallows near the bottom of the league, they shipped out a few forwards in exchange for some draft picks to try and turn this team around and sell at the deadline for the first time in a while.

Unfortunately, the forwards they traded have decided to turn on the scoring talent immediately after they left Toronto.

After being traded, Bobby McMann has the chance to do the funniest thing ever

The Leafs traded Scott Laughton for a measly third-round pick to the Los Angeles Kings. The heartbeat of the team that really seemed like the only player that cared about playing in Toronto throughout the season, escaped the Maple Leafs and in his first game with the Kings, managed to score.

SCOTT'S FIRST AS A KING pic.twitter.com/9ppcy0qpG9 — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 8, 2026

It wasn't just that Laughton scored, but it was one of the rare times he managed to play over 15 minutes in a game and it was for his Kings debut. This team hardly knows how he will gel with their roster but they are giving him a bigger role in Los Angeles than most of his time in Toronto.

Out of 44 games this season for Laughton, his game on Saturday where he played 15:08 time-on-ice, ranks 11th. Only 10 times did the veteran forward play more minutes for the Maple Leafs than he did in his Kings debut.

And then to turn the knife deeper, former Leaf Nicolas Roy scored in his second game for the Colorado Avalanche, but still just days after the Leafs traded the center.

Nic Roy scores his first as a member of the Avalanche 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BpiTWjSoYq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2026

These goals are not special or miraculous, but just incredibly timed since they happened shortly after the team snatches them off the Leafs.

Which means, Bobby McMann has the chance to do the funniest thing ever when he makes his Seattle Kraken debut.

Due to travel and immigration, McMann was not able to lace up in the Kraken's game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, but he most likely will be active for their game Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. It would just be perfect if all three forwards that the Leafs traded at the deadline went off to go and score a goal in their first couple games for their new teams.

Escaping Toronto has some merits, with a more well-structured team around you and the potential to actually win the Stanley Cup. But you might also score within a game or two immediately after being traded.