Auston Matthews's return date set after historic Olympic gold medal run

The Toronto Maple Leaf are expecting to have Auston Matthews in the lineup Wednesday night as they return to action against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This comes after some speculation that the Leafs captain would miss the game due to visiting the White House on Tuesday while celebrating Team USA's gold medal.

Craig Berube says he expects Auston Matthews to be in the lineup tomorrow night against the Lightning. — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) February 24, 2026

Craig Berube also spoke on Matthews's arrival and his Olympic win.

"He’s riding a pretty good high right now with winning," the Leafs head coach said. "We’ll evaluate that tomorrow and see where he’s at, and I’ll get a better feel when I talk to him here tonight."

Berube understands the importance of having Matthews in the lineup and how desperate the Leafs are in need for two points.

Team USA just came off a historic win over Canada to win the gold medal, something the USA Hockey program hasn't achieved since the 1980 Olympic Games in Lake Placid. It is safe to say the Americans have been celebrating, as they just got back to the US on Monday. After spending the night in Miami, Florida, the Americans are heading to Washington, DC, as they accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to attend the State of the Union Speech on Tuesday.

Auston Matthews' timeline before Wednesday

As Matthews heads to Washington on Tuesday, it gives the American players a quick turnaround to get back to their teams. The NHL season is set to resume on Wednesday. The timing of Matthews’ return could not be more important. The Maple Leafs enter the final 25 games of the season tied with the Ottawa Senators for sixth place in the Atlantic Division with a 27-21-9 record. Toronto currently sits six points behind the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. With limited games remaining, every point matters, which means the Leafs will need their captain if they hope to climb back into postseason position, which they are getting.

When Auston Matthews rejoins the team on Wednesday, Leafs fans should feel optimistic about having the Scottsdale native lead their roster down the stretch. Heading into the Olympics, the question was whether Auston Matthews was able to provide the right leadership to get the Americans over the hump. Matthews played a crucial role in the USA's run to gold, and the Leafs are hoping he can bring that same momentum to Toronto for the remainder of the season.