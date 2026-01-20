Auston Matthews makes Leafs history, passing legend for monumental record

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has written another chapter in what has truly been a shistoric season for the ages.

During a season that, in early January, saw this former 2016 first overall pick rewrite the Leafs franchise record books by surpassing Hall of Famer Mats Sundin as the team's all-time leading scorer, Matthews once again made some Leafs history.

Unfortunately for Matthews and all of Leafs Nation, this accomplishment came during a Leafs loss, when on Monday at Scotiabank Arena in a 6-3 loss against the Minnesota Wild this future Hall of Famer scored a goal and produced two points to move past Hall of Fame defenceman, the late Borje Salming and into fourth place with 769 total points.

Probably the only bright spot tonight for the Leafs was this beautiful Auston Matthews breakaway goal, his 11th in the last 12 games 💪



With the goal, he also passed Börje Salming for 4 all-time in franchise points with 769.



Nifty mitts 👏



🎥 : @SportsOnPrimeCA #LeafsForever

Matthews will have to wait a while to catch Dave Keon, who occupies third spot with 858 points.

Perhaps due to an adjustment period, Matthews as Leafs fans know got off to an uncharacteristically slow start this year, which saw this two-time 60-plus goal scorer produce only 14 goals in 31 games before the Christmas break.

Since Christmas, Matthews has found great chemistry with linemates Max Domi and Bobby McMann, which has seen him score 11 goals in 12 games, including converting on a highlight reel two-on-one pass from Domi for the Saturday night overtime winner against the Winnipeg Jets.

“A lot more pace in my game,” Matthews said. “I’m hanging onto pucks more, carrying it through the neutral zone and creating from there.”

In a recent Saturday night come from behind win at home against the Winnipeg Jets, Matthews was an absolute stud in logging 21:38 of ice time and winning 8 of 13 draws and had a two-point game.

It will only be a matter of time before Matthews catches Leafs icon and another former Hall of Famer in Darryl Sittler who is the franchise all-time leading points producer with 987.

Right now it's safe to say that these records aren't a top priority for Matthews who of course is focusing on the prime objective of bringing a Stanley Cup back to Toronto.