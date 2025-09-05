Auston Matthews looking for revenge over Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics

While the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season is going to be one full of highs and lows for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their captain Auston Matthews, the looming 2026 Winter Olympics will be a steady thread of anticipation until the games actually happen next February.

And after losing the 4 Nations Face-Off final to Canada, Matthews is looking to take that international defeat on the chin and go forward with hope for more next year.

“I mean, it’s tough,” Matthews said via NHL.com. “Obviously, losing in overtime, a bounce here or there … you never know what can happen. It’s a game of inches. I think it definitely gives you a little extra motivation going into this year.

“The Olympics is a bit of a ways away, but still, everybody’s kind of got their mind on that just because of the importance that the Olympics brings to your country, the sport in general and just the opportunity to do that.

“I think there is definitely a lot of motivation for that and from losing that game. But I think we showed throughout that tournament we’re right there with those guys, and we feel like we’re the best hockey country in the world, and so it’s going to be exciting to have an opportunity to prove that again.”

That's some statement, Auston. For the captain of one of the most significant hockey franchises in existence to reside in Canada, to think that the United States of all places is the best hockey country in the world, is something.

Of course, there's no malice behind his statement. He's only trying to puff out his chest and say that despite some historic defeats to the Canadians in recent international tournaments, the Americans are right up there in terms of talent. And he might not be completely wrong. Sure, up here in Canada we have some of the best players to ever play the game still lacing them up, but there are some elite hockey players coming from beneath the border and us Leafs fans certainly know it.

Matthews was on the ice as former teammate Mitch Marner threaded the tournament-winning pass to Connor McDavid to score the tournament-winning goal at the 4 Nations earlier this year. Maybe overseas in Italy, the roles will be reversed and Matthews will be dunking all over Marner. While we would hate to see Canada lose, we can't lie that we wouldn't at least crack a smile at that.