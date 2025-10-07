Auston Matthews had the perfect response to Connor McDavid’s new deal

Before the official start of the 2025-26 regular season, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers decided to send shockwaves throughout the NHL. McDavid, who was set to be a free agent next summer, agreed to terms with the Oilers on a two-year contract extension. But instead of breaking the bank, McDavid is earning $12.5 million per year, nowhere near the numbers Kirill Kaprizov or even Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl is making on an annual basis.

The goal for McDavid is simple, he wants to win with the Oilers. He has yet to do so during his career, despite falling just short the previous two seasons. This new contract helps the team bring in some help to ensure they have the best roster imaginable to make a run at the Stanley Cup.

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was asked about McDavid's new contract on Tuesday, and said that it's obvious to him that "it's all about winning."

"For him it's all about winning & setting himself up for the best opportunity to do that ... in my time around him that's the main thing he wants to do," said Matthews, h/t Mark Masters of TSN. "It's what everybody wants to do is to win and he's as committed as anybody"

Matthews is making a little less than $1 million more than McDavid in terms of annual salary. The thing is, his four-year, $53 million contract signed back in 2024 actually made him one of the highest-paid players in the league in terms of annual salary. But as we've seen, the salary cap is increasing on a yearly basis, which means players will only be making more money. Look no further than Kaprizov's eight-year, $136 million contract.

For McDavid, he obviously wanted to stay in Edmonton. But instead of breaking the bank, he wanted to put the team in a position to finally win a Stanley Cup for the first time since 1990.

Matthews commented on whether McDavid's stance puts more pressure on other stars.

"Everybody's situation's different," said Matthews. "Every team's situation's different. Cap's going up. It's tough to envision what the landscape's going to look like, but in the end you always want to try & find a happy medium ..."

Considering the team-friendly terms of McDavid's contract, Maple Leafs fans can't help but admire it. The Leafs retained William Nylander on an eight-year, $92 million contract. Mitch Marner, one of their top players, didn't want to remain in Toronto, and was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, where he signed an eight-year, $96 million contract. Matthews, meanwhile, would make more on an annual basis than both, but at half the term.

The Maple Leafs haven't had much success in the playoffs during the Matthews era. Last season, it looked as though they were going to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, as they forced a Game 7 after trailing the series 3-2. But in Game 7, they were blown out 6-1. Now, they enter a season without Marner as one of their top forwards, leaving the question if the Leafs can have a better finish to this season than last.

Maple Leafs fans, much like any other fanbase, were hoping McDavid would test out free agency next summer. Any team that brought in McDavid would see their chances of winning a Stanley Cup increase. The Leafs were a team rumored to be keeping an eye on McDavid throughout the year. They won't have to now, considering McDavid is under contract through the 2027-28 season. Ironically, that's also when Matthews' contract expires. Could there be a team-up between the duo?

Matthews admired McDavid for taking a new deal that helps the Oilers win in the next three seasons. Now, we'll have to see if other stars across the NHL take similar approaches like McDavid. Yes, and that includes Matthews.