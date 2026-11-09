Auston Matthews calls on Maple Leafs teammates to look in the mirror

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ latest loss followed a familiar and increasingly troubling script.

Toronto remained within striking distance of the New Jersey Devils through the opening period Sunday, but the game steadily slipped away. Timo Meier scored twice in the second period before Nico Hischier added a power-play goal and Connor Brown completed the scoring into an empty net, giving New Jersey a convincing 4-0 victory.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 23 shots he faced for his first shutout with New Jersey. The loss dropped Toronto to 8-9-2 and marked the team’s third consecutive defeat.

Auston Matthews doesn't want to let his Leafs teammates to have excuses

Afterward, captain Auston Matthews offered a blunt assessment of what continues to hold the Maple Leafs back.

“I think it’s kind of the same story,” Matthews told reporters after the game. “We’ve had a tough time stringing together momentum and consistency through 60 minutes. That’s really been our Achilles’ heel all season long.”

That inconsistency was evident against the Devils. Toronto survived the opening period without allowing a goal, but it could not build on that effort or generate enough sustained pressure to seriously test Hellebuyck. Once Meier broke through 8:28 into the second period, New Jersey needed barely four minutes to double its lead.

The Maple Leafs also lost the special-teams battle Matthews referenced. Toronto failed to capitalize on its limited opportunities before Hischier scored on the power play in the third period, effectively putting the game out of reach.

“We’re obviously not winning the special teams battle right now either,” Matthews said. “I thought [Stolarz] was really good and gave us a chance, but in the end, we’re banged up. We’ve got to look in the mirror, ask a little bit more of ourselves and take on a little bit more.”

Anthony Stolarz faced 28 shots before Toronto surrendered the empty-net goal. He kept the Maple Leafs within two through the second period, but the players in front of him could not provide any offensive support.

Injuries have undoubtedly complicated matters for Toronto, but Matthews refused to use them as an excuse. His message was directed at everyone still available, including himself. The Maple Leafs cannot wait for a healthier lineup to restore their season. Their remaining stars and depth players must collectively take on greater responsibility.

“Adversity like this is going to come your way regardless,” Matthews said. “It’s a long season, but I hope what we do with this can propel us forward, bring us a little closer together, get back to our game and start playing the right way.”

There is still time for Toronto to correct course, but the same explanations will eventually lose their meaning. The Maple Leafs have now fallen below .500 through 19 games, and their inconsistency is no longer limited to an isolated stretch.

Matthews knows what the problem is. The challenge now is proving the Maple Leafs can finally do something about it.