Anthony Stolarz highlights Maple Leafs' defensive progress amid ongoing struggles

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz wants to calm everyone down about the team's defense after playing another close game against the downtrodden Calgary Flames. Specifically, about the Leafs' inability to prevent scoring chances.

Stolarz managed to save 26 of the 29 shots he faced against the Flames on Tuesday night, but it was the overall handle on the game that the netminder saw from the skaters in front of him that he liked about the win.

“Up and down the ice I think we controlled the play,” Stolarz told the media. “You could see the long shifts that we had in their end, just being able to cycle it. Kind of roll them over, get fresh legs out there, get line changes. Even in the defensive zone, I think we kind of limited their chances, didn’t really give them much off the rush. Guys are working hard, backchecking hard. When we do that for 60 minutes we’re a hell of a hockey team, and we showed that tonight.”

And it might not be easy to sell a close 4-3 win over a team that is destined for the draft lottery as a sign of improvement, but the Leafs will take anything at this point. There have been no easy games for the last little while. A close overtime win over the Rangers, losing to the Kraken in overtime, being embarrassed by the Devils, letting the Sabres take three out of four points in a back-to-back -- it is just miserable game after miserable game no matter how many points the Leafs earn.

But, Stolarz is hopeful. He sees improvement on the defensive side of the puck and fewer and fewer moments that ruin the entire game for the team.

"It’s improving, that’s the biggest thing,” Stolarz said. “It’s a long process, it’s a long season. You’re gonna have those break downs, it’s inevitable. We’re all human, we’re gonna make mistakes. They’re gonna get odd-man rushes, we’re gonna get odd-man rushes. I liked our game tonight, I think we kind of limited their chances. Guys were smart about stepping up in the neutral zone, and I thought we formed a wedge in the middle there and limited their offence.”

The Leafs will get their chance to immediately turn it around as they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.