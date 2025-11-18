You can now add another name to the already crowded Toronto Maple Leafs injury list.

The Leafs, who are currently on a five-game winless streak, head into their November 17th game at Scotiabank Arena against the St. Louis Blues, missing goalie Anthony Stolarz, defenceman Chris Tanev, Brandon Carlo, along with forwards Scott Laughton, captain Auston Matthews and, as of now, Nicolas Roy to injuries.

Roy, who at 6'4" and 200 pounds brings physicality and grit, has, in his first season as a Maple Leaf, provided that sandpaper while chipping in offensively with a goal and four points and a plus/minus of -4 in 19 games played.

Unfortunately, Roy, who provides that necessary depth at center, suffered what Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube on Monday after practice termed an upper body injury.

Roy, who, as Leafs fans might remember, was traded on July 1, 2025, from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Leafs in the Mitch Marner deal, was coming off his best game as a Leaf. That Saturday night game, which ended in the visiting Leafs losing 3-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks, saw the 28 year-old Roy produce a season's best five shots on goal while also logging a season high of 19:45 playing time on a line with Matthew Knies and rookie Easton Cowan.

Who will replace Nicolas Roy in the lineup?

Berube, following some fancy line juggling, had Max Domi taking Roy's place on the line with Knies and Cowan during Monday's Leafs practice. Meanwhile, forward Jacob Quillan was presented with his big opportunity after being brought up from the AHL's Toronto Marlies after Roy got hurt.

Quillan during Leafs practice found himself on a line with Matias Maccelli and Bobby McMann.

Last season, Roy equaled his career high of 15 goals, which he scored along with 31 points. In his career, Roy has scored 69 goals in 388 games, along with 170 points.

Another new body to the Leafs infirmity is Carlo who was placed on IR with a lower body injury retroactive till November 13th.

There is no question that the Leafs must quickly get healthy as they currently find themselves four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders for the two playoff wildcard spots.