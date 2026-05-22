Analysts are seriously discussing Matthew Knies trade scenarios

The campaign surrounding a Matthew Knies blockbuster is officially gaining momentum. What began as a trade-deadline strategy under former Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has rapidly gained steam under Toronto's new front office, led by John Chayka and Mats Sundin.

Coming off a last-place finish in the Atlantic Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves at a crossroads, plagued by questions over their organizational direction and the long-term futures of superstars Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

With the roster effectively frozen by a web of restrictive no-movement clauses, Knies has emerged as the front office's primary leverage piece. As one of the few high-value assets capable of bringing back a desperately needed, franchise-altering defenseman, the young power forward's future was a central debate on a recent episode of the JD Bunkis Podcast, where the host and The Athletic's James Mirtle dissected what a potential blockbuster package might look like.

Bunkis and Mirtle Break Down Knies' Trade Value

Bunkis started the conversation around Knies by noting Treliving discussed his trade potential leading up to last year's NHL Trade Deadline. He observed that Knies' name is still mentioned in rumors linking him to teams such as the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks. He asked Mirtle where things stood with Knies and how available he might be.

Mirtle suggested that the current speculation of Knies being a trade candidate is likely a remnant from last year's trade deadline discussions, but that it showed the organization how much value the power forward has and how many quality assets they can get in exchange.

The NHL senior writer said that teams like the Buffalo Sabres and the Canadiens were offering picks and really good prospects that would be entering the NHL within a year or two. "It showed the Leafs they could get a huge haul for Matthew Knies," he said.

"It showed the Leafs they could get a huge haul for Matthew Knies." James Mirtle on last year's trade talk

Mirtle explained that, considering what the Maple Leafs need to accomplish, moving Knies "feels pretty low on the list." He countered that, however, by noting that Chayka listed getting a number one defenseman as the new GM's top priority and that trading Knies might be the only way to acquire one.

He continued, "If there's a defenseman out there, and again, who fits in the right age window and you move Knies, and you get an impact defenseman, I would look really hard at that."

Bunkis then questioned whether a deal with Chicago, with the fourth overall pick as the centerpiece, would be off the table. Mirtle responded that a move like that would feel like a rebuild and that the Leafs are not flush at forward to dispose of Knies.

Mirtle rationalized that you can't subtract Knies for a draft pick and say you are retooling, which is what the president of MLSE, Keith Pelley, has suggested Toronto will do. He then questioned, "If you're trading Knies for the fourth overall pick, what's your pitch to Auston Matthews, then?"

Bunkis finished the Knies trade talk by suggesting that moving the winger for anything other than an established, number-one defenseman is a clear indicator of where the organization is headed. He stated, "I'd be shocked if they moved Knies ahead of Auston Matthews just given that premise." He described moving Knies as the team's "nuclear button" that you press for "a much more expedited actual rebuild where you reset the timetable by like 2-3 years."

Ultimately, trading Knies would be a massive gamble for a Toronto front office already facing immense pressure. Moving a young, cost-controlled power forward hurts the lineup today, but the reality of Toronto's limited options leaves Chayka and Sundin very little flexibility.

To maximize the remaining years of Matthews and Nylander, sacrificing a premier asset like Knies might be the only way to secure the elite blue-liner they drastically need. As Mirtle and Bunkis highlighted, the cost of doing business will be painful.