Analyst says Maple Leafs are getting a 'special player' in Gavin McKenna

In today's media availability leading up to the NHL Draft, general manager John Chayka revealed that the Toronto Maple Leafs have made their decision on who they are selecting with the first overall pick.

He was less forthright about who that player would be, but shared that the Maple Leafs have "considered everything," including different prospects or trading down. In the end, he said the Leafs will "likely take the pick" using words like "conviction" and "unanimous" to describe the front office's end point.

Considering top prospect Gavin McKenna has been the consensus No. 1 pick for the past two seasons leading up to this weekend's draft, it would be a shock if the Maple Leafs went elsewhere with the pick. Today, the panel of TSN OverDrive discussed what the Leafs would get should they choose the Penn State product.

Why TSN's OverDrive believes Gavin McKenna is a "special player"

Host Bryan Hayes started the discussion by reiterating that McKenna has been preparing to go first overall for a long time, having been in the spotlight for the last four to five years. Jeff O'Neill suggested that had McKenna stayed in junior hockey with the Medicine Hat Tigers, he would have received the "Bedard treatment" of being on highlight reels, with more visibility.

O'Neill noted that McKenna was getting "crazy" goals during his last year in junior, where he piled up 41 goals, 88 assists, for 129 points over 56 games. He reasoned that McKenna was not followed as closely in the NCAA, with fewer games, and a personal slow start to the college season.

He observed McKenna would have been on "SportsCenter top ten every night" with a whole different kind of momentum leading up to the draft. He declared the Leafs would be getting a "special player", only wondering where the Nittany Lion would slot in and who he would play with. O'Neill commented that McKenna may take time to develop, but remarked, "his skill level is as good as any."





Gavin McKenna’s hands are SICK 👀



McKenna on the ice the other day in Toronto for Cwench Hydration.



Via @HeyBarber #Leafsforever pic.twitter.com/KUMMqMvtty — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) June 25, 2026

"The Leafs are getting a special player." Jeff O'Neill if Toronto picks McKenna

Hayes noted the similarities between McKenna's path to the NHL and that of Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews. He observed the difficulty in calibrating the statistics of Matthews, who played in Europe during his draft year, and McKenna's numbers in the NCAA (15 goals, 36 assists, 51 points in 35 games).

Jamie McLellan added that young players now aren't afraid to chart their own paths or be on the big stage. McKenna is used to being scrutinized, having been in the spotlight for the past two seasons, and shared that he would be okay with being a villain wherever he plays.

The final word went to Hayes, who advised that the Maple Leafs "get it right" with the first pick and take the player "who is going to have the best career, not the best 2026-27 season." He said production from McKenna during his rookie year would be a boon for Toronto, but later years will determine if the pick is fondly remembered.

Selecting first overall gives the Maple Leafs a rare chance to reset their competitive window with a certified game-changer. While debate lingers around defensive nuances, the offensive ceiling offered by McKenna is too massive to ignore.

As the TSN OverDrive panel rightly points out, choosing McKenna would instantly inject elite playmaking ability into a retooling roster. The Maple Leafs would be welcoming a genuinely "special player" capable of defining the franchise's next era.