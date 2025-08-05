Analyst predicts Maple Leafs prospect to make Team Canada for World Juniors

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford is quickly gaining momentum as one of the top blue-line candidates for Team Canada's roster at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship.

With a strong showing at the recently completed World Junior Summer Showcase and impressive performances in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals, analysts are starting to project that Danford is a serious contender for a spot on Canada's defense.

Danford was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the first round (31st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. His play at the World Junior Summer Showcase caught the attention of TSN analyst Craig Button.

Button projected Team Canada's roster upon completion of the exhibition tournament, and it included a familiar name for Leafs' fans. This news comes after another Leafs' 2024 selection, fourth-round pick defenseman Victor Johansson, drew praise for his performance.

Analyst projects Leafs' prospect to make Team Canada for World Juniors

Team Canada wrapped up their schedule with a 6-2 win over arch-rival the United States on Saturday in Minneapolis. The result was Canada's first win of the summer camp after losses to Sweden (8-4) and Finland (6-3).

Button predicted that Danford would land a role as a third-pairing defenseman with New York Islanders draft pick Kashawn Aitcheson.

Danford is known for a defense-first style of play that is often less noticeable when attempting to make an elite team, like the World Juniors. Michael Misa, the highly-regarded San Jose Sharks prospect, also recognized the strong play put forth by Danford.

"He plays you hard. You're coming at him on a rush, he's going to give you a check. So it's something that we need and we're happy he's here." Michael Misa

During the 2024-2025 season, Danford captained the Oshawa Generals and led them to the OHL final, where they lost in five games to the eventual Memorial Cup champion London Knights and fellow Leafs' prospect Easton Cowan.

Danford scored five goals and added twenty assists across sixty-one regular-season games for the Generals. During the playoffs, he put up two goals and three assists in twenty-one games. The defenseman has one year of junior eligibility remaining.

The 6'2' 195lb Danford received advice from Cowan before heading to the summer camp and hopes to do something that Cowan couldn't: help lead Team Canada to a World Junior gold medal.

Cowan was a part of the last two Canadian entries at the IIHF World Junior Championship. Canada was denied a medal each time.

Like Cowan, the Maple Leafs hope they have found themselves another successful late first-round draft pick. One thing is apparent: as the 2026 edition of the tournament draws closer, Danford's steady rise has put him firmly on Hockey Canada's radar.



